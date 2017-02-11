¿Wappin? Buzzardly colonense free form

Free form selected by an old hippie from Colon

Peter Tosh – Mystic Man

https://youtu.be/m7xCPgy5VeA

Lord Kitchener – Love in the Cemetery

https://youtu.be/B_aSemA6Mks

Mighty Sparrow – Obeah Wedding

https://youtu.be/Xh1EvmgT-5A

Bobby Bare – Dropkick Me Jesus

https://youtu.be/jsWg0bt9kp4

Joan Osborne – One of Us

https://youtu.be/AMIWaSMm2bE

Bob Marley – One Love

https://youtu.be/vdB-8eLEW8g

Smokey Robinson & The Miracles – You Really Got a Hold On Me

https://youtu.be/AdDnqSFYXFs

Los Silvertones – Old Buzzard

https://youtu.be/txBn_MF6SC0

Eric Burdon & the Animals – When I Was Young

https://youtu.be/ur30bn_3G58

Hoyt Axton & Renee Armand – Boney Fingers

https://youtu.be/eqf2daVP3yI

Third World – Slavery Days

https://youtu.be/1xG6LtIwjxY

Johnny Cash & Joe Strummer – Redemption Song

https://youtu.be/lZBaklS79Wc

Holly Near & Ronnie Gilbert – Harriet Tubman

https://youtu.be/-6MpN2GfBCQ

Natalie Merchant – I’m Not the Man

https://youtu.be/DLDilatESSg

Aretha Franklin – White House Concert 2015

https://youtu.be/_ddYfaRuVGA

~ ~ ~

