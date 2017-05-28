The Panama News blog links, May 27, 2017

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Reuters, Moroccan phosphate ship arrested here over Western Sahara challenge

La Estrella, Fuerte recuperación muestra el sector marítimo de Panamá

Sports / Deportes

La Estrella, Penedo con otro triunfo fuera de sus fronteras

AZCentral.com, Randall Delgado in the Diamondbacks’ starting rotation

Telemetro, La panameña Roper se cuelga el oro en Ekaterimburgo

The Quint, Swedish woman drops all to go kite surfing

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, Ingresos del gobierno caen

NASDAQ, Odebrecht O&G announces debt restructuring deal

El Siglo, ETESA ocultó información a la ASEP

La Estrella, Retiran proyecto de “modernizar” a IDAAN

TVN, La Corte Suprema emite fallo en contra de Uber Panamá

Mining.com, First Quantum about to start production at Colon copper mine

ALAI, Ecuador withdraws from its remaining investment treaties

Eyes on Trade, NAFTA renegotiation?

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Heavy predation is low-down — in latitudes and altitudes

Healio, So far dengue vaccine looks effective against all serotypes

CNN, Chagas Disease is deadlier than was thought

ScienceAlert, Bioengineered “pancreas” ends one diabetic’s need for insulin shots

The Guardian, Arctic stronghold of world’s seeds flooded after permafrost melts

Yale Climate Connection, Worrisome first quarter 2017 climate trends

News / Noticias

Financial Times, INTERPOL arrest note for Ricardo Martinelli

Telemetro, Aprehensión de casa de familia Martinelli

Reuters: Panama to tighten immigration policy for Colombia, Venezuela, Nicaragua

La Estrella, Estacionamientos en la ciudad

BBC, Vene opposition burns a man to death for the cameras

E&N, Periodista será candidato presidencial por alianza opositora en Honduras

Colombia Reports: When Santos visits Trump talks about Venezuela, not Colombia

Público, Convulsión política sobre la victoria de Sánchez en el PSOE

El País, La independencia de Cataluña será inmediata si no hay referéndum

The Intercept, The FBI’s fake documentary about the Bundy family

La Tribuna Hispana, Herramientas antiterroristas para cazar a indocumentados

The Hill, Trump base shows signs of cracking

Newsweek, Alex Jones calls Manchester victims “liberal trendies”

The Guardian, Gianforte has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies

Newsweek, David Brock’s complaint against Bernie Sanders dismissed

Opinion / Opiniones

Buen Abad, Teoría de la risa falsa

Shiller, Understanding today’s stagnation

Wallerstein, Global Left vs. Global Right from 1945 to today

Hamilton, How Macron won and how he will govern

Greenwald, Chelsea Manning is free

Drew, The White House crack-up

Palast, How can we stop Crosscheck and get our country back?

Taibbi, Roger Ailes was one of the worst Americans ever

Sanders, OAS compromised by its secretary-general

Reader Supported News, Slain Mexican journalist Javier Valdez in his own words

Gómez, Investigaciones en Caso Odebrecht

Simpson Aguilera, Mutando de mafiocracia a estado fallido

Blades, Glosas Dominicales

Sagel, Con el agua hasta el cuello

Culture / Cultura

TRT Español, Panamá presidirá reunión de la Convención de 1970 de UNESCO

E!, El esposo del PM de Luxemburgo cambió la historia del mundo con esta imagen

TVN, El Huevo Rosa es otorgado a Luis Sagel (Pin Pin)

Afro American, DC students visit the black side of Panama

