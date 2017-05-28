The Panama News blog links, May 27, 2017

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Reuters, Moroccan phosphate ship arrested here over Western Sahara challenge
La Estrella, Fuerte recuperación muestra el sector marítimo de Panamá
Sports / Deportes
La Estrella, Penedo con otro triunfo fuera de sus fronteras
AZCentral.com, Randall Delgado in the Diamondbacks’ starting rotation
Telemetro, La panameña Roper se cuelga el oro en Ekaterimburgo
The Quint, Swedish woman drops all to go kite surfing
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Ingresos del gobierno caen
NASDAQ, Odebrecht O&G announces debt restructuring deal
El Siglo, ETESA ocultó información a la ASEP
La Estrella, Retiran proyecto de “modernizar” a IDAAN
TVN, La Corte Suprema emite fallo en contra de Uber Panamá
Mining.com, First Quantum about to start production at Colon copper mine
ALAI, Ecuador withdraws from its remaining investment treaties
Eyes on Trade, NAFTA renegotiation?
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Heavy predation is low-down — in latitudes and altitudes
Healio, So far dengue vaccine looks effective against all serotypes
CNN, Chagas Disease is deadlier than was thought
ScienceAlert, Bioengineered “pancreas” ends one diabetic’s need for insulin shots
The Guardian, Arctic stronghold of world’s seeds flooded after permafrost melts
Yale Climate Connection, Worrisome first quarter 2017 climate trends
News / Noticias
Financial Times, INTERPOL arrest note for Ricardo Martinelli
Telemetro, Aprehensión de casa de familia Martinelli
Reuters: Panama to tighten immigration policy for Colombia, Venezuela, Nicaragua
La Estrella, Estacionamientos en la ciudad
BBC, Vene opposition burns a man to death for the cameras
E&N, Periodista será candidato presidencial por alianza opositora en Honduras
Colombia Reports: When Santos visits Trump talks about Venezuela, not Colombia
Público, Convulsión política sobre la victoria de Sánchez en el PSOE
El País, La independencia de Cataluña será inmediata si no hay referéndum
The Intercept, The FBI’s fake documentary about the Bundy family
La Tribuna Hispana, Herramientas antiterroristas para cazar a indocumentados
The Hill, Trump base shows signs of cracking
Newsweek, Alex Jones calls Manchester victims “liberal trendies”
The Guardian, Gianforte has financial ties to US-sanctioned Russian companies
Newsweek, David Brock’s complaint against Bernie Sanders dismissed
Opinion / Opiniones
Buen Abad, Teoría de la risa falsa
Shiller, Understanding today’s stagnation
Wallerstein, Global Left vs. Global Right from 1945 to today
Hamilton, How Macron won and how he will govern
Greenwald, Chelsea Manning is free
Drew, The White House crack-up
Palast, How can we stop Crosscheck and get our country back?
Taibbi, Roger Ailes was one of the worst Americans ever
Sanders, OAS compromised by its secretary-general
Reader Supported News, Slain Mexican journalist Javier Valdez in his own words
Gómez, Investigaciones en Caso Odebrecht
Simpson Aguilera, Mutando de mafiocracia a estado fallido
Blades, Glosas Dominicales
Sagel, Con el agua hasta el cuello
Culture / Cultura
TRT Español, Panamá presidirá reunión de la Convención de 1970 de UNESCO
E!, El esposo del PM de Luxemburgo cambió la historia del mundo con esta imagen
TVN, El Huevo Rosa es otorgado a Luis Sagel (Pin Pin)
Afro American, DC students visit the black side of Panama
