¿Wappin? Tuning in from The Crossoads of The World

Disturbed
Disturbed. Wikimedia photo by Sven.

Tuning in from The Crossroads of The World

Bob Dylan – Just Like Tom Thumb’s Blues
https://youtu.be/CcRNSHqiH7A

Ronnie Davis – I Won’t Cry
https://youtu.be/IQBRnqCZylU

Lana Del Rey – Lust For Life
https://youtu.be/eP4eqhWc7sI

Kafu Banton – Cuando se Viene de Abajo
https://youtu.be/o6VGdIU8FfI

Buena Fe y Silvio Rodríguez – La Tempestad
https://youtu.be/woMwgawCGBA

Caetano Veloso – Sozinho
https://youtu.be/j9UbE1slI-Q

Disturbed – The Sound Of Silence
https://youtu.be/Bk7RVw3I8eg

Zahara – Imali
https://youtu.be/I7lsAaliIvg

Eddie Vedder & Beyoncé – Redemption Song
https://youtu.be/jFUJOQayAGo

Café Tacvba – Que No
https://youtu.be/lVu4ksMuuN0

Els Segadors – Catalan National Anthem
https://youtu.be/V-BdN3ZiH2w

Joss Stone & Nneka – Babylon
https://youtu.be/G2hXYryCUBE

Playing for Change – Stand By Me
https://youtu.be/Us-TVg40ExM

Prince Royce – Darte un Beso
https://youtu.be/bdOXnTbyk0g

Julieta Venegas at the Flamingo Bar Theater in Miami
https://youtu.be/E-Hh9OxySh4

 

~ ~ ~
