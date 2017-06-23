¿Wappin? Sunrise music for a Friday morning

Melissa Aldana

¿Wappin on a Friday morning?

Melissa Aldana Home Quintet – Esto Fue
https://youtu.be/byV6SyJsQxs

Centavrvs & Denise Gutiérrez – Por Eso
https://youtu.be/UfeIEusHh58

Champion Jack Dupree – How Long Blues
https://youtu.be/Z0LzYxL1So8

Lord Kitty – Neighbor
https://youtu.be/0OLtvvb2jLo

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/IXdNnw99-Ic

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/VdQY7BusJNU

Juanes – Angel
https://youtu.be/hw_voOolBwk

Cultura Profética – Somos muchos
https://youtu.be/QJcJeeCvtas

MecániK InformaL – Deja La Takilla
https://youtu.be/ccAk20HKPPg

Lorde – Green Light
https://youtu.be/fixuXEhbYDs

Bruce Springsteen – Darkness on the Edge of Town
https://youtu.be/zS5qRG_no-I

Tangerine Dream – Loved by the Sun
https://youtu.be/_GpE2hf1NWI

The Weeknd – Lollapalooza Chile 2017
https://youtu.be/lPCac8Yvfq0

 

