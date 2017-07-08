¿Wappin? On Ice / Encarcelado

0
RMB guiltyThe worst crimes that Martinelli ordered will never be considered by the courts.
Los peores delitos que ordenó Martinelli jamás serán considerados por los tribunales.

No bail / Sin fianza

André Rieu – Speak Softly, Love
https://youtu.be/qSxxQcVd2MU

Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw

Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8

Fela Kuti – Colonial Mentality
https://youtu.be/9Q2F2TaRghE

Jimi Hendrix – I Don’t Live Today
https://youtu.be/kgalbnl5D4U

Martha and the Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
https://youtu.be/ABbc-O_3_Ac

Desmond Dekker – Shanty Town
https://youtu.be/cFIqxnSo-gQ

Pedrito Altamiranda – EL Buhonero
https://youtu.be/O4JE-ZvegL8

Humble Pie – 30 Days in the Hole
https://youtu.be/sdXjm8pZMws

Joan Baez – El Preso Número 9
https://youtu.be/Cjaa-OhDm8Q

Prince – Free
https://youtu.be/qnE775jB0Ik

The Pretenders – Stop Sobbing
https://youtu.be/ANaP26V1tFw

Pat Metheny – The Truth Will Always Be
https://youtu.be/2DxfuGI_DaM

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

FB CCL

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here