¿Wappin? A warm-up for Saturday’s Central American Percussion Festival

0
Milagros
Milagros Blades in 2010. Photo by Cienfue.

“I give it a 99, Dick — can’t understand
the words but I like the beat”

Iggy Pop, with Clem Burke – Some Weird Sin
https://youtu.be/vJjs7TU4Qek

Massy Trinidad All Stars – Full Extreme
https://youtu.be/iDrn1x1vx2E

Michael Shrieve – Communiqué: Approach Spiral
https://youtu.be/sDsfacgTnXY

Patri Satish Kumar – Mridangam Grooves
https://youtu.be/XpIMZwz-YbI

Herbie Hancock & Vinnie Colaiuta – Actual Proof
https://youtu.be/LVrBv1iCmXs

Airto Moreira – Samba de Flora
https://youtu.be/irEyzVPlWgc

Pepe y sus Tambores – Sàngó
https://youtu.be/qXNyP5IQz1M

Babatunde Olatunji – Jin-Go-Lo-Ba
https://youtu.be/ZYhFyF8dvU4

Mickey Hart Band – Let There Be Light
https://youtu.be/ewGu6X3UvHs

A La Carte Brass & Percussion – Papa Was a Rolling Stone
https://youtu.be/6Z2lLS-Bazc

Milagros Blades y Oscarito Cruz
https://youtu.be/hYUdoaueDxY

Albannach – The Fire and Thunder of Scotland
https://youtu.be/2DF-pIojGME

Buddy Rich – Caravan
https://youtu.be/Eq1z0nOPSbs

Bob Lyons – Under the Sea
https://youtu.be/H-bTMbePj0A

Tito Puente – Para Los Rumberos
https://youtu.be/qTKeVliVL24

 

~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

Tweet

FB CCL

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here