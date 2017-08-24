¿Wappin? A warm-up for Saturday’s Central American Percussion Festival

“I give it a 99, Dick — can’t understand

the words but I like the beat”

Iggy Pop, with Clem Burke – Some Weird Sin

https://youtu.be/vJjs7TU4Qek

Massy Trinidad All Stars – Full Extreme

https://youtu.be/iDrn1x1vx2E

Michael Shrieve – Communiqué: Approach Spiral

https://youtu.be/sDsfacgTnXY

Patri Satish Kumar – Mridangam Grooves

https://youtu.be/XpIMZwz-YbI

Herbie Hancock & Vinnie Colaiuta – Actual Proof

https://youtu.be/LVrBv1iCmXs

Airto Moreira – Samba de Flora

https://youtu.be/irEyzVPlWgc

Pepe y sus Tambores – Sàngó

https://youtu.be/qXNyP5IQz1M

Babatunde Olatunji – Jin-Go-Lo-Ba

https://youtu.be/ZYhFyF8dvU4

Mickey Hart Band – Let There Be Light

https://youtu.be/ewGu6X3UvHs

A La Carte Brass & Percussion – Papa Was a Rolling Stone

https://youtu.be/6Z2lLS-Bazc

Milagros Blades y Oscarito Cruz

https://youtu.be/hYUdoaueDxY

Albannach – The Fire and Thunder of Scotland

https://youtu.be/2DF-pIojGME

Buddy Rich – Caravan

https://youtu.be/Eq1z0nOPSbs

Bob Lyons – Under the Sea

https://youtu.be/H-bTMbePj0A

Tito Puente – Para Los Rumberos

https://youtu.be/qTKeVliVL24

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.

Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.