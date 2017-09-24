The Panama News blog links, September 23, 2017

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

TVN, El reclamo de un trabajador del Canal a la ACP que se hizo viral

Splash 24/7, Malware spreading fast through the merchant fleet

Maritime Executive, Hapag-Lloyd orders 7,700 new reefers

Splash 24/7, CMA CGM confirms orders for 22,000 teu ships

gCaptain, McCain blames US Navy for lack of training

AP: Flights canceled, delayed after blackout at Panama airport

Sports / Deportes

FIFA.com, Panama’s men’s soccer team up to 60 in FIFA rankings

La Estrella, Gimnastas de Panamá brillan en el torneo Suramericano

Video, Remembering Jake LaMotta

La Estrella, Mariano Rivera Jr. lanzará en el torneo profesional local

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, SBP multa a tres bancos por violar ley sobre blanqueo

AFP, China busca expandir su influencia en América Latina a través de Panamá

Reuters, AT&T weighs divestiture of Latin American TV assets

Bloomberg, Asian funds buying into Latin America

Reuters, Venezuela’s new plan to beat hunger: Breed rabbits

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Scientists edit butterfly wing spots and stripes

Phys.org, Winter restricts innovation

Hindustan Times, Oldest recorded zero is centuries older than initially thought

AFP, Calentamiento global pone en peligro producción de café

Christian Science Monitor, A need to rethink US flood management?

The Real News, How Florida’s Native Americans predicted and survived hurricanes

Ecoportal, Las islas del Caribe perdieron el verde tras Irma

News / Noticias

La Estrella, Brigada panameña localiza a víctimas del terremoto en México

AFP, Panama entrega a Cuba $5,7 millones para afectados por Irma

The Costa Rica Star, Dominican arrested in Costa Rica for Panama killings

Mexico News Daily, Panama court rules Borge a flight risk

TVN, Ayú Prado habla de ‘falta de ética’

ClaraMENTE, Alcalde de Chorrera participa en sacrificio de especie protegida

La Estrella, Bosco Vallarino pretende anular su proceso judicial

TVN, Juzgado ordena concluir investigación contra ‘Chichi’ De Obarrio

El País, Juez cierra la causa contra el periodista venezolano Teodoro Petkoff

La Prensa, Honduras aprueba castiga hasta con 20 años las protestas

AP, Moreno accuses Correa of planting spy camera

EFE, Correa no descarta pedir una constituyente en Ecuador

Reuters, Kuczinsky installs new cabinet after opposition forces ouster of old one

InSight Crime, How the Dark Web has empowered LatAm organized crime

Opinion / Opiniones

Greenberg, How she lost

Brin, “Sovereignty” and a worldwide rush toward Putin-ism

Wallerstein, Chaotic uncertainty

Sanders, What Ike said then is even more true today

Paul, Saudi War in Yemen is not in the US interest

Guzman & Stiglitz, PROMESA’s dangerous premises

Silva, US-Colombian relations continue to sour

Willies, Americans are gullible

Karg, Topolansky y Mujica

Thornton, Solidarity vs the state in Mexico

Gómez Romero, Twin earthquakes expose Mexico’s deep inequality

ALAI, El comercio electrónico en la OMC perjudicaría a América Latina

Wiebel, El Salvador’s ban on abortion

López, ¿Quién paga el costo?

Gamboa Arosemena, Distracción con la ACP

Jované, El verdadero camino hacia la constituyente

Sagel, El comienzo del fin

Culture / Cultura

La Estrella, “Panamá” — nuestra ave nacional — cumple ocho años

Remezcla, DJ Bembona is spinning the soundtrack to Latinx social movements

Godin, Dominican-American women conflicted over quest for straight hair

Embree, Sex and socialism

