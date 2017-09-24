The Panama News blog links, September 23, 2017

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
TVN, El reclamo de un trabajador del Canal a la ACP que se hizo viral
Splash 24/7, Malware spreading fast through the merchant fleet
Maritime Executive, Hapag-Lloyd orders 7,700 new reefers
Splash 24/7, CMA CGM confirms orders for 22,000 teu ships
gCaptain, McCain blames US Navy for lack of training
AP: Flights canceled, delayed after blackout at Panama airport
Sports / Deportes
FIFA.com, Panama’s men’s soccer team up to 60 in FIFA rankings
La Estrella, Gimnastas de Panamá brillan en el torneo Suramericano
Video, Remembering Jake LaMotta
La Estrella, Mariano Rivera Jr. lanzará en el torneo profesional local
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, SBP multa a tres bancos por violar ley sobre blanqueo
AFP, China busca expandir su influencia en América Latina a través de Panamá
Reuters, AT&T weighs divestiture of Latin American TV assets
Bloomberg, Asian funds buying into Latin America
Reuters, Venezuela’s new plan to beat hunger: Breed rabbits
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, Scientists edit butterfly wing spots and stripes
Phys.org, Winter restricts innovation
Hindustan Times, Oldest recorded zero is centuries older than initially thought
AFP, Calentamiento global pone en peligro producción de café
Christian Science Monitor, A need to rethink US flood management?
The Real News, How Florida’s Native Americans predicted and survived hurricanes
Ecoportal, Las islas del Caribe perdieron el verde tras Irma
News / Noticias
La Estrella, Brigada panameña localiza a víctimas del terremoto en México
AFP, Panama entrega a Cuba $5,7 millones para afectados por Irma
The Costa Rica Star, Dominican arrested in Costa Rica for Panama killings
Mexico News Daily, Panama court rules Borge a flight risk
TVN, Ayú Prado habla de ‘falta de ética’
ClaraMENTE, Alcalde de Chorrera participa en sacrificio de especie protegida
La Estrella, Bosco Vallarino pretende anular su proceso judicial
TVN, Juzgado ordena concluir investigación contra ‘Chichi’ De Obarrio
El País, Juez cierra la causa contra el periodista venezolano Teodoro Petkoff
La Prensa, Honduras aprueba castiga hasta con 20 años las protestas
AP, Moreno accuses Correa of planting spy camera
EFE, Correa no descarta pedir una constituyente en Ecuador
Reuters, Kuczinsky installs new cabinet after opposition forces ouster of old one
InSight Crime, How the Dark Web has empowered LatAm organized crime
Opinion / Opiniones
Greenberg, How she lost
Brin, “Sovereignty” and a worldwide rush toward Putin-ism
Wallerstein, Chaotic uncertainty
Sanders, What Ike said then is even more true today
Paul, Saudi War in Yemen is not in the US interest
Guzman & Stiglitz, PROMESA’s dangerous premises
Silva, US-Colombian relations continue to sour
Willies, Americans are gullible
Karg, Topolansky y Mujica
Thornton, Solidarity vs the state in Mexico
Gómez Romero, Twin earthquakes expose Mexico’s deep inequality
ALAI, El comercio electrónico en la OMC perjudicaría a América Latina
Wiebel, El Salvador’s ban on abortion
López, ¿Quién paga el costo?
Gamboa Arosemena, Distracción con la ACP
Jované, El verdadero camino hacia la constituyente
Sagel, El comienzo del fin
Culture / Cultura
La Estrella, “Panamá” — nuestra ave nacional — cumple ocho años
Remezcla, DJ Bembona is spinning the soundtrack to Latinx social movements
Godin, Dominican-American women conflicted over quest for straight hair
Embree, Sex and socialism
