The Panama News blog links, October 22, 2017

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

La Estrella, Nivel de agua superó una de las compuertas de las esclusas de Cocolí

Hellenic Shipping News, The ACP’s unclear surety instruments

gCaptain, Panama breaks ground on new cruise terminal

Seatrade, Panama Registry opens three new technical offices

gCaptain, Maritime piracy down in 2017

Splash 24/7, Disconnect between global car sales and seaborne trade volumes

gCaptain, Alphaliner: digitization won’t be revolution in container shipping

Sports / Deportes

BBC, Wales confirms home friendly against Panama

CBC, Panama’s phantom goal in World Cup qualifying sparks review talk

El Siglo, González gana oro en mundial de la lucha

TVMax, Bravos y Caballos arrancarán la nueva temporada de Probeis en Aguadulce

Economy / Economía

Newsroom Panama, Nidal Waked pleads guilty to laundering bank fraud money

Prensa Latina, Indigenous people most affected by inequality in Panama

TVN, Ventas de autos en Panamá cae en los 8 primeros meses de 2017

La Estrella, Polémico decreto de Varela genera rechazo empresarial

Stiglitz et al, Intellectual property for the twenty-first-century economy

BBC, Rio Tinto charged with fraud by US authorities

Biswas & Hartley, A Chinese model for foreign aid

Subacchi, Why the renminbi won’t rule

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, Tropical tree roots represent an underappreciated carbon pool

UW-Madison News, Tropical trees show coexistence is the path to diversity

ZDNet, 3D-printed sternum and rib cage implanted into patient

Mongabay, Mapping multi-species corridors to conserve threatened carnivores

BBC, Magic mushrooms can ‘reset’ depressed brain

The Guardian, Penguins starving to death in the Antarctic

Business Insider, Google’s Trojan Horse would get into every detail of your life

News / Noticias

TVN, Con acto solemne despiden a los dos policías asesinados en Chilibre

Newsroom Panama, 4975 hit by tropical storm Nate in Panama

La Prensa, Déficit de lluvia en el Canal de Panamá rompe récord

US News, Panama to send immigration envoys to China as visa limits lifted

La Estrella, Ministerio Público retira proyecto sobre ‘cibercrimen’

Telemetro, Diputados desestiman denuncia contra magistrados de la Corte

Telemetro, CSJ no admite demanda contra Martinelli por caso riego de Tonosí

La Estrella, TE decreta alcances y limitaciones de la campaña electoral

El Siglo, Tribunal Electoral puede cerrar cuentas en medios sociales

La Prensa, Roces en la cúpula del PRD por hoja de ruta para las elecciones

BBC, New tests rule out Neruda cancer death

E&N, Rusia abre escuela para policías en Nicaragua

Rodriguez-Dominguez, Brazil’s far right touring the USA

The Independent, Texas city demands pro-Israel pledge for hurricane aid

The Intercept, Democratic Party drama puts Keith Ellison in a tough spot

Nation of Change, Elizabeth Warren calls for accurate Puerto Rico death count

Snopes: Las Vegas shooting rumors, hoaxes and conspiracy theories

FactCheck.org, Puerto Rican Teamsters stories are bogus

The Intercept, Kelly ordered ICE to portray immigrants as criminals to justify raids

The Daily Beast, Sheriff debunks Breitbart and Alex Jones immigrant smears

Business Insider, Fox News apologizes for featuring a fake pro-Trump ‘war hero’

CNET, Twitter to get ‘more aggressive’ policing tweets

Gizmodo, Lawmakers take action against Facebook election propaganda

The New York Times, States move to upgrade computerized voting systems

Bloomberg, Facebook looking for employees with national security clearances

The New York Times, Google finds accounts linked to Russian ads for US election

The Guardian, Russian troll factory paid US activists for protests during election

Opinion / Opiniones

Varoufakis, Spain’s crisis is Europe’s opportunity

Zabala, The Catalan crisis is not just about nationalism

Gros, Europe’s return to crisis

López Santiago, Decolonize the Caribbean

Denning, How the Chinese cyberthreat has evolved

Moyers & Scott: In the Age of Trump, a chilling atmosphere

Pierce, A rising constitutional crisis no one is talking about

WOLA, Response to Sessions: most asylum seekers have legitimate claims

Palast, I went to school with the Las Vegas shooter

Russell, Truth in an age of post-factual politics

Eyes on Trade, How progressives should engage on NAFTA renegotiations

Blades, Sobre la clasificación de Panamá al Mundial de Futbol 2018

Sagel, Diplomacia y turismo

Culture / Cultura

AFP, Messi’s son indoctrinated with Catalan nursery rhyme

La Estrella, Demolición de iglesia San Isidro Labrador

El Siglo, Fe y devoción para el Cristo Negro de Portobelo

