¿Wappin? Music to learn another language / Música para aprender otra lengua

Music to learn another language — things with subtitles
Música para aprender otra lengua – cosas con subtítulos
David Bowie – Golden Years
https://youtu.be/3ena7AJQPr8
Tom Petty – Free Fallin
https://youtu.be/0W_i2cHTJ98
Natalia Lafourcade – Lo Que Construimos
https://youtu.be/02Vuepw_lu8
Rubén Blades & Draco – Patria
https://youtu.be/ql0G312R2IQ
Denise Gutiérrez & Zoé – Luna
https://youtu.be/Mf_ib_gxtqE
Cafe Tacvba – Eres
https://youtu.be/0AtsoFxe96M
Dido – White Flag
https://youtu.be/jtoePllhe3k
Jefferson Airplane – Coming Back To Me
https://youtu.be/2Vf6KfMDPFw
Sin Bandera – Entra En Mi Vida
https://youtu.be/rij-XfbvKjQ
Bob Marley – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/32YvOpuYUyM
Velvet Underground – Pale Blue Eyes
https://youtu.be/sAqYwKvhZPQ
Carla Morrison – Hasta La Piel
https://youtu.be/SA460t4fTbo
Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/3nstfkgBGA8
Natalie Cardone – Hasta Siempre Comandante
https://youtu.be/wfo1KPU9h3w
Pink Floyd – The Final Cut
https://youtu.be/Lo-wvYNzBSc
