¿Wappin? Music to learn another language / Música para aprender otra lengua

Music to learn another language — things with subtitles

Música para aprender otra lengua – cosas con subtítulos

David Bowie – Golden Years
https://youtu.be/3ena7AJQPr8

Tom Petty – Free Fallin
https://youtu.be/0W_i2cHTJ98

Natalia Lafourcade – Lo Que Construimos
https://youtu.be/02Vuepw_lu8

Rubén Blades & Draco – Patria
https://youtu.be/ql0G312R2IQ

Denise Gutiérrez & Zoé – Luna
https://youtu.be/Mf_ib_gxtqE

Cafe Tacvba – Eres
https://youtu.be/0AtsoFxe96M

Dido – White Flag
https://youtu.be/jtoePllhe3k

Jefferson Airplane – Coming Back To Me
https://youtu.be/2Vf6KfMDPFw

Sin Bandera – Entra En Mi Vida
https://youtu.be/rij-XfbvKjQ

Bob Marley – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/32YvOpuYUyM

Velvet Underground – Pale Blue Eyes
https://youtu.be/sAqYwKvhZPQ

Carla Morrison – Hasta La Piel
https://youtu.be/SA460t4fTbo

Mark Knopfler – Brothers In Arms
https://youtu.be/3nstfkgBGA8

Natalie Cardone – Hasta Siempre Comandante
https://youtu.be/wfo1KPU9h3w

Pink Floyd – The Final Cut
https://youtu.be/Lo-wvYNzBSc

 

~ ~ ~
