Kermit’s birds / Los pájaros de Kermit

The Gray Headed Chacalaca ~ La Chacalaca Cabecigris

photo and note copyright Kermit Nourse ~ foto y nota derechos del autor por Kermit Nourse

Today’s bird from Panama is the Grey Headed Chacalaca, also known as the Faisan. His pheasant size makes him very popular with bird hunters.

Ave de hoy de Panamá es la Chacalaca Cabecigris, también conocido como el Faisan. Su tamaño de faisán lo hace muy popular entre los cazadores de aves.

~ ~ ~

