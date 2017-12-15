The Panama News blog links, December 15, 2017

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
TVN, ¿Qué pasará con cargos de Corcione y Mizrachi en directiva de la ACP?
gCaptain, Maersk sees falling freight rates in bearish sign for trade
Hellenic Shipping News, Top three shipbuilders expect wretched 2018
Splash 24/7, Autonomous shipping all the buzz at Marintec China
La Prensa, Wingo abandona los vuelos hacia Costa Rica
Sports / Deportes
TVN, Penedo es portero del año en CONCACAF
Telemetro, Oro para Carolena Carstens en Taekwondo de los Centroamericanos
Economy / Economía
Bilbao, Atlantic Conquest
Xinhua, Communist Party of China Congress relevant to Panama’s progress
La Estrella, China desea proveer tecnología informática a bancos panameños
AFP, Panama eyes S. Korea alliance to get off EU tax haven list
EFE, Panamá debate ‘hoja de ruta’ contra la lista negra de UE
Deutsche Welle, Panama papers: EU draws up blacklist
The Herald, Michelle Mone’s partner moves his tax avoidance business to Panama
El Confidencial, Cursos para carniceros y pescaderos inflados al 400%
La Estrella, La tasa de desempleo en Panamá crece y se ubica en el 5% a agosto
TVN, Cantidad de menores embarazadas en Panamá sigue en aumento
Mongabay, Militarization and mining a dangerous mix in Venezuelan Amazon
Xinhua, UN report: modest 2018 recovery for Latin America and Caribbean
Huffington Post, Generation screwed: what millennials are facing
Bloomberg, Fewer foreign students means a smaller contribution to US economy
Eyes on Trade, Marked rise in trade deficits during Trump’s first 10 months
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Smithsonian, Panama’s animal highway
Smithsonian Insider, Ants’ ‘personality’ may affect survival of its host plant
gCaptain, NOAA: Arctic saw 2nd warmest year on record in 2017
BBC, Narwhals freeze and flee when frightened
Inverse, The story of human migration out of Africa just got rewritten
Gizmodo, Modified CRISPR could treat common diseases without editing DNA
News / Noticias
Newsroom Panama: Embezzler gets back mansion, yacht, Porsche
TVN, Félix Wing solicitará la renuncia del ministro de Ambiente
La Estrella, Dinero de Odebrecht pagó sobregiros del panameñismo
AP, Nueva orden de detención contra Martinelli en Panamá
La Estrella, ‘La ciudad de Colón siempre ha sido un desafío’
The Economist, What the data say about the integrity of Honduras’s election
NACLA, Cobras strike in Honduras
The Guardian, El Salvador court upholds 30-year jail sentence in stillbirth case
BBC, Venezuela opposition banned from running in 2018 election
El Universo, Correa: Ahora vendrán por mí
Reuters, Peru’s Kuczynski acknowledges having advised Odebrecht project
BBC, Odebrecht scandal: Peru’s president resists pressure to quit
Zecca, Combatting grand corruption In Brazil
Al Jazeera, Argentina judge orders Cristina Kirchner’s arrest
The Guardian, Argentina deports British journalist ahead of WTO conference
NACLA, Bolivia says goodbye to term limits
The Intercept, Syrian survivors describe three-year siege under the Islamic State
VOA, Most Americans believe government corruption has risen under Trump
Opinion / Opiniones
Stiglitz, The globalization of our discontent
Coppins, The Republican nightmare is just beginning
Anderson, Roy Moore’s loss signals a GOP tearing itself apart ahead of 2018
Cruz, Trump’s tax bill will hurt Puerto Rico
Solnit, Don’t let the alt-right hijack #MeToo for their agenda
Pierce, This Erik Prince transcript is unbelievable
FCC Democrats’ dissents on net neutrality repeal
Sputnik International, New era of censorship isn’t limited to Russian outlets
Brunsmann, End of net neutrality — license to print money
Rodríguez Martínez, Panamá 2017: justice or impunity, that is the question
Asvat, Listas negras y otras yerbas aromáticas
Porras, La Asamblea estafó a los jubilados
Frenadeso, Blue Apple o Manzana Azul
Blades, Sobre Honduras
Gandásegui: La crisis de la OMC, Trump y la desinformación
Sagel, Sin desarrollo no hay crecimiento
Bernal, Panamá y su inseguridad alimentaria
Culture / Cultura
El Nuevo Herald, Rapero de Panamá se burla de las venezolanas
