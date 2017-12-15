The Panama News blog links, December 15, 2017

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

TVN, ¿Qué pasará con cargos de Corcione y Mizrachi en directiva de la ACP?

gCaptain, Maersk sees falling freight rates in bearish sign for trade

Hellenic Shipping News, Top three shipbuilders expect wretched 2018

Splash 24/7, Autonomous shipping all the buzz at Marintec China

La Prensa, Wingo abandona los vuelos hacia Costa Rica

Sports / Deportes

TVN, Penedo es portero del año en CONCACAF

Telemetro, Oro para Carolena Carstens en Taekwondo de los Centroamericanos

Economy / Economía

Bilbao, Atlantic Conquest

Xinhua, Communist Party of China Congress relevant to Panama’s progress

La Estrella, China desea proveer tecnología informática a bancos panameños

AFP, Panama eyes S. Korea alliance to get off EU tax haven list

EFE, Panamá debate ‘hoja de ruta’ contra la lista negra de UE

Deutsche Welle, Panama papers: EU draws up blacklist

The Herald, Michelle Mone’s partner moves his tax avoidance business to Panama

El Confidencial, Cursos para carniceros y pescaderos inflados al 400%

La Estrella, La tasa de desempleo en Panamá crece y se ubica en el 5% a agosto

TVN, Cantidad de menores embarazadas en Panamá sigue en aumento

Mongabay, Militarization and mining a dangerous mix in Venezuelan Amazon

Xinhua, UN report: modest 2018 recovery for Latin America and Caribbean

Huffington Post, Generation screwed: what millennials are facing

Bloomberg, Fewer foreign students means a smaller contribution to US economy

Eyes on Trade, Marked rise in trade deficits during Trump’s first 10 months

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Smithsonian, Panama’s animal highway

Smithsonian Insider, Ants’ ‘personality’ may affect survival of its host plant

gCaptain, NOAA: Arctic saw 2nd warmest year on record in 2017

BBC, Narwhals freeze and flee when frightened

Inverse, The story of human migration out of Africa just got rewritten

Gizmodo, Modified CRISPR could treat common diseases without editing DNA

News / Noticias

Newsroom Panama: Embezzler gets back mansion, yacht, Porsche

TVN, Félix Wing solicitará la renuncia del ministro de Ambiente

La Estrella, Dinero de Odebrecht pagó sobregiros del panameñismo

AP, Nueva orden de detención contra Martinelli en Panamá

La Estrella, ‘La ciudad de Colón siempre ha sido un desafío’

The Economist, What the data say about the integrity of Honduras’s election

NACLA, Cobras strike in Honduras

The Guardian, El Salvador court upholds 30-year jail sentence in stillbirth case

BBC, Venezuela opposition banned from running in 2018 election

El Universo, Correa: Ahora vendrán por mí

Reuters, Peru’s Kuczynski acknowledges having advised Odebrecht project

BBC, Odebrecht scandal: Peru’s president resists pressure to quit

Zecca, Combatting grand corruption In Brazil

Al Jazeera, Argentina judge orders Cristina Kirchner’s arrest

The Guardian, Argentina deports British journalist ahead of WTO conference

NACLA, Bolivia says goodbye to term limits

The Intercept, Syrian survivors describe three-year siege under the Islamic State

VOA, Most Americans believe government corruption has risen under Trump

Opinion / Opiniones

Stiglitz, The globalization of our discontent

Coppins, The Republican nightmare is just beginning

Anderson, Roy Moore’s loss signals a GOP tearing itself apart ahead of 2018

Cruz, Trump’s tax bill will hurt Puerto Rico

Solnit, Don’t let the alt-right hijack #MeToo for their agenda

Pierce, This Erik Prince transcript is unbelievable

FCC Democrats’ dissents on net neutrality repeal

Sputnik International, New era of censorship isn’t limited to Russian outlets

Brunsmann, End of net neutrality — license to print money

Rodríguez Martínez, Panamá 2017: justice or impunity, that is the question

Asvat, Listas negras y otras yerbas aromáticas

Porras, La Asamblea estafó a los jubilados

Frenadeso, Blue Apple o Manzana Azul

Blades, Sobre Honduras

Gandásegui: La crisis de la OMC, Trump y la desinformación

Sagel, Sin desarrollo no hay crecimiento

Bernal, Panamá y su inseguridad alimentaria

Culture / Cultura

El Nuevo Herald, Rapero de Panamá se burla de las venezolanas

