What Democrats are saying

December 17, 2017

Tim Keller, the new mayor of Albuquerque, New Mexico: "As your mayor, I'm dedicated to making the City of Albuquerque a safe, innovative and inclusive community. This includes returning to community policing, focusing on behavioral health and substance abuse issues, and hiring more front-line police officers and first responders."