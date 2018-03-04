Kermit’s birds: Royal Tern ~ Aves de Kermit: Gaviotín Real

Royal Tern / Gaviotín Real

photo and note copyright Kermit Nourse / foto y nota derechos del autor Kermit Nourse

The birdman is back and today’s bird from Panama is the Royal Tern, a sea bird found throughout the world. This one was photographed offshore from Panama’s western province of Chiriqui. When the tern reaches non breeding plumage, his cap and crown will be mostly white. Right now, he looks like the pointy haired boss from the Dilbert cartoon.

El birdman está de vuelta y la ave de hoy de Panamá es el Gavotín Real, también conocido como el Charrán Real. Es un ave marina encontrada en todo el mundo. Éste fue fotografiado costa afuera de la provincia occidental de Panamá de Chiriqui. Cuando el pájaro alcance el plumaje no criador, su gorra y corona serán generalmente blancas. Ahora mismo, parece al jefe pelo pointy del dibujo animado de Dilbert.

~ ~ ~

