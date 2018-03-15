The Panama News blog links, March 15, 2018

The Panama News blog links
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Latin America Maritime Technology Cooperation Center opens here
The Maritme Executive, Canada could boost Arctic container shipping
Foreign Policy, Putin and Xi are dreaming of a Polar Silk Road
Anchorage Daily News, Alaska House wants Arctic port, Coast Guard base
Climate Home News, Brazil fights emissions cap for shipping
Sports / Deportes
La Estrella, Coclé se alza con el campeonato del béisbol juvenil
Economy / Economía
EFE, Mossack Fonseca anuncia su cierre
The Guardian, Mossack Fonseca law firm to shut down
MEF, Panama’s list of 20 countries that discriminate against it
La Estrella, Antiguo hotel Trump se llamará The Bahia Grand Panama
The Daily Beast, Pentagon spent $17,000 at Panama Trump hotel
Fresh Plaza, Renovation of Baru banana plantations begins in May
La Estrella, Escándalo de títulos falsos salpica a Anati
Capital Financiero, Planta de gas natural en Panamá con avance de 96%
Fresh Plaza, Dutch ambassador on Panama’s onion imports
Bloomberg, No room for little guys in Latin American clean energy market
McDonel, The quinoa boom goes bust in the Andes
BBC, Las polémicas que generan los negocios de Donald Trump en Latinoamérica
CNET, Google bloqueará publicidad de criptomonedas a partir de junio
SEC, Potentially unlawful online platforms for trading digital assets
Trump, White House order stopping Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
STRI, No water? Or too much water loss?
Crónica, México se prepara para enfrentar los efectos de tormentas solares
Esquire, The drugging of the American boy
BBC, Muscle loss in old age linked to fewer nerve signals
La Nación, Tim Berners dice que el internet está amenazado
The Washington Post, This feathery dinosaur probably flew
Ars Technica, Pre-Columbian people spread fruit species across Latin America
New Atlas, Next-gen autonomous subs set to study microbes
News / Noticias
La Estrella, Ocho diputados presentan amparo contra las auditorías
AP, Colon protest followed by violence
El País, Duque y Petro se enfrentarán en mayo por la presidencia de Colombia
Página 12, Las imágenes del 8M
BBC, Murdered archbishop to be made a saint
The Hill, Bill would let Trump send Secret Service to the polls
San Francisco Chronicle, ICE spokesman quits over agency’s claim
The Intercept, TigerSwan mercenaries now into hurricane relief
Mother Jones, How Trump’s obsession with Putin began
The Intercept, Labor rallies behind Moser for Texas Democratic primary runoff
Opinion / Opiniones
St. Louis, TPP-11 countries signed a bad deal
Perales, Primera huelga feminista en España
Goodall, Being a woman was crucial to my success in a male-dominated field
Yao, Intervención sin crisis humanitaria
Rees, Stephen Hawking
Stiglitz, When shall we overcome?
Buruma, Gun Nation
Switzer, Ciudad del Futuro: re-imagining the left in Argentina
Weisbrot: The threats, real and imagined, of Mexico’s election
Reyes, Las demandas y las luchas de las mujeres
USSOCS, Training boosts US response capabilities in the Americas
Feeley, Why I could no longer serve this president
Telemetro, Gobierno: detrás de disturbios en Colón hay intereses políticos
The Little Blackant, Panama’s education: hopes and dreams
Simpson: Panameño, panameño
Culture / Cultura
Video, A Colon mom intervenes when she sees her son in a crowd of looters
Sagel: De mentecatos, Cepadem y ‘reality show’
AFP, La Barbie de Frida Kahlo provoca disputa comercial
