The Panama News blog links, March 15, 2018

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, Latin America Maritime Technology Cooperation Center opens here

The Maritme Executive, Canada could boost Arctic container shipping

Foreign Policy, Putin and Xi are dreaming of a Polar Silk Road

Anchorage Daily News, Alaska House wants Arctic port, Coast Guard base

Climate Home News, Brazil fights emissions cap for shipping

Sports / Deportes

La Estrella, Coclé se alza con el campeonato del béisbol juvenil

Economy / Economía

EFE, Mossack Fonseca anuncia su cierre

The Guardian, Mossack Fonseca law firm to shut down

MEF, Panama’s list of 20 countries that discriminate against it

La Estrella, Antiguo hotel Trump se llamará The Bahia Grand Panama

The Daily Beast, Pentagon spent $17,000 at Panama Trump hotel

Fresh Plaza, Renovation of Baru banana plantations begins in May

La Estrella, Escándalo de títulos falsos salpica a Anati

Capital Financiero, Planta de gas natural en Panamá con avance de 96%

Fresh Plaza, Dutch ambassador on Panama’s onion imports

Bloomberg, No room for little guys in Latin American clean energy market

McDonel, The quinoa boom goes bust in the Andes

BBC, Las polémicas que generan los negocios de Donald Trump en Latinoamérica

CNET, Google bloqueará publicidad de criptomonedas a partir de junio

SEC, Potentially unlawful online platforms for trading digital assets

Trump, White House order stopping Qualcomm takeover by Broadcom

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

STRI, No water? Or too much water loss?

Crónica, México se prepara para enfrentar los efectos de tormentas solares

Esquire, The drugging of the American boy

BBC, Muscle loss in old age linked to fewer nerve signals

La Nación, Tim Berners dice que el internet está amenazado

The Washington Post, This feathery dinosaur probably flew

Ars Technica, Pre-Columbian people spread fruit species across Latin America

New Atlas, Next-gen autonomous subs set to study microbes

News / Noticias

La Estrella, Ocho diputados presentan amparo contra las auditorías

AP, Colon protest followed by violence

El País, Duque y Petro se enfrentarán en mayo por la presidencia de Colombia

Página 12, Las imágenes del 8M

BBC, Murdered archbishop to be made a saint

The Hill, Bill would let Trump send Secret Service to the polls

San Francisco Chronicle, ICE spokesman quits over agency’s claim

The Intercept, TigerSwan mercenaries now into hurricane relief

Mother Jones, How Trump’s obsession with Putin began

The Intercept, Labor rallies behind Moser for Texas Democratic primary runoff

Opinion / Opiniones

St. Louis, TPP-11 countries signed a bad deal

Perales, Primera huelga feminista en España

Goodall, Being a woman was crucial to my success in a male-dominated field

Yao, Intervención sin crisis humanitaria

Rees, Stephen Hawking

Stiglitz, When shall we overcome?

Buruma, Gun Nation

Switzer, Ciudad del Futuro: re-imagining the left in Argentina

Weisbrot: The threats, real and imagined, of Mexico’s election

Reyes, Las demandas y las luchas de las mujeres

USSOCS, Training boosts US response capabilities in the Americas

Feeley, Why I could no longer serve this president

Telemetro, Gobierno: detrás de disturbios en Colón hay intereses políticos

The Little Blackant, Panama’s education: hopes and dreams

Simpson: Panameño, panameño

Culture / Cultura

Video, A Colon mom intervenes when she sees her son in a crowd of looters

Sagel: De mentecatos, Cepadem y ‘reality show’

AFP, La Barbie de Frida Kahlo provoca disputa comercial

