Labor unrest spreads to the education sector

photos by Kermit Nourse

On Friday, April 27 most of the nation’s teachers’ union called on their members to cut classes and march over various grievances. Here students and professors from the University of Panama, many but not all from the education department, join in the protests. The SUNGRACS construction workers’ union is out on strike and there is also labor unrest among Panama Canal workers.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.