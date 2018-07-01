Freak headquarters in San Felipe

At Calle 11 and Avenida A in San Felipe, open 2 p.m. to midnight. Its fans like it for the cocktails and the casual atmosphere.

You don’t need to be an old hippie to like the policy

photos by Eric Jackson

 

Res ipsa loquitur.
~ ~ ~
