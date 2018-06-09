¿Wappin? Yesterday’s Fridays and today / Los viernes de ayer y hoy

MG & TT
Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell, when they were young and happy. / Marvin Gaye y Tammi Terrell, cuando eran jóvenes y felices.

Yesterday’s Fridays and today
Los viernes de ayer y hoy

Zoé – Hielo
https://youtu.be/lZHyGdYwynM

Tracy Chapman – Fast Car
https://youtu.be/ijJghDsb5cE

Pink Floyd – Wish You Were Here
https://youtu.be/K22qJ-VikTo

Haydée & Pablo Milanés – Para Vivir
https://youtu.be/icVs9bjxEvo

Lord Cobra – Crooked Salesman
https://youtu.be/XSd9T2Od7JU

Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell – Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
https://youtu.be/IC5PL0XImjw

Willy Rodríguez – Ojalá
https://youtu.be/q0ET3U75FZA

Desmond Dekker – 007 Shanty Town
https://youtu.be/cFIqxnSo-gQ

Blondie – The Tide Is High
https://youtu.be/ppYgrdJ0pWk

Ozuna & Romeo Santos – El Farsante
https://youtu.be/wfWkmURBNv8

The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad
https://youtu.be/lRm7j2UL3YY

Lana Del Rey – When The World Was At War We Kept Dancing
https://youtu.be/ZIt2QsIYH88

Ha*Ash – Viña 2018
https://youtu.be/apmMQ0_GMEE

 

~ ~ ~
