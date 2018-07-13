Kermit’s birds: homeless / Las aves de Kermit: damnificadas

Urban habitat destruction

Destrucción del hábitat urbano

© by / por Kermit Nourse

Downed Palm Trees on Via Argentina. These trees have been the home of countless parakeets and I wonder what will happen to them now? I have always enjoyed their noisy spectacle at dusk when they come home to roost.

Palmas caidas en Via Argentina. Estos árboles han sido el hogar de innumerables pericos y me pregunto qué les sucederá ahora. Siempre he disfrutado de su ruidoso espectáculo al atardecer cuando vuelven a casa para dormir.

~ ~ ~

