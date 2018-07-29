Presidenciables perredistas en Twitter / PRD presidential candidates on Twitter

The main PRD presidential primary candidates

Presidenciables principales del PRD

There are 18 people running for the presidential nomination of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD). Prophecy is not one of the editor’s gifts, but the best estimate is that one of these people will win the nomination. Who should be the next president, that is another set of questions, one that will come into focus early next year when we know who will be on the ballot.

Hay 18 personas candidatas a la nominación presidencial del Partido Revolucionario Democrático (PRD). La profecía no es uno de los regalos del redactor, pero la mejor estimación es que una de estas personas ganará la nominación. Quién debería ser el próximo presidente, esa es otra serie de preguntas, una que se enfocará a principios del próximo año cuando sepamos quién estará en la papeleta.

Zulay Rodríguez

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Legislator for the Republic of Panama from Circuit 8-6 in San Miguelito. President of the PRD Women’s Front.”

Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Father of two super children. Politician, businessman in construction and ranching. Former president of the National Assembly. Minister of Agriculture (2004-06). I love my country!”

Juan Carlos Navarro

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Panamanian politician, businessman and environmentalist, faithful believer in renewable energy.”

Ernesto “Toro” Pérez Balladares

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Constitutional President of the Republic of Panama 1994-1999. Married. Three children and eight grandchildren. From Boquete.”

Guillermo Solís

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Husband. Father and grandfather. Lawyer. Presiding magistrate of the Electoral Tribunal 2010-12. President of the National College of Lawyers [Panama’s principal bar association] 1995-97. Proudly PRD.”

