Presidenciables perredistas en Twitter / PRD presidential candidates on Twitter

0
Omar and his party
The PRD was founded by General Omar Torrijos, a Veraguas native and son of a Colombian school administrator father and a mother from a not very rich branch of an old Panamanian family. The party is a member of the Socialist International but for many years its top leaders have accepted economic globalization on the terms set by multinational corporations and embodied in the old “Washington Consensus.”
 
El PRD fue fundado por el General Omar Torrijos, veraguense e hijo de un padre colombiano, un administrador de escuelas, y una madre de una rama no muy rica de una vieja familia panameña. El partido es miembro de la Internacional Socialista, pero durante muchos años sus dirigentes principales han aceptado la globalización económica en los términos establecidos por las corporaciones multinacionales y encarnada en el viejo “Consenso de Washington”.

The main PRD presidential primary candidates
Presidenciables principales del PRD

There are 18 people running for the presidential nomination of the Democratic Revolutionary Party (PRD). Prophecy is not one of the editor’s gifts, but the best estimate is that one of these people will win the nomination. Who should be the next president, that is another set of questions, one that will come into focus early next year when we know who will be on the ballot.

Hay 18 personas candidatas a la nominación presidencial del Partido Revolucionario Democrático (PRD). La profecía no es uno de los regalos del redactor, pero la mejor estimación es que una de estas personas ganará la nominación. Quién debería ser el próximo presidente, esa es otra serie de preguntas, una que se enfocará a principios del próximo año cuando sepamos quién estará en la papeleta.

 

Zulay Rodríguez

Zulay
Zulay Rodríguez Lu
@ZulayRL
Diputada de la República Panamá por el Circuito 8-6 San Miguelito. Presidenta del Frente Femenino del PRD.

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Legislator for the Republic of Panama from Circuit 8-6 in San Miguelito. President of the PRD Women’s Front.”

 

Laurentino “Nito” Cortizo

Nito
Padre de dos súper hijos. Político, empresario de la construcción y ganadería. Expresidente de la Asamblea Nacional. Ministro de Agricultura (2004-06). ¡Amo mi país!

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Father of two super children. Politician, businessman in construction and ranching. Former president of the National Assembly. Minister of Agriculture (2004-06). I love my country!”

 

Juan Carlos Navarro

Navarro
Juan Carlos Navarro
@juancanavarro
Político, empresario y ambientalista panameño, fiel creyente en la energía renovable.

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Panamanian politician, businessman and environmentalist, faithful believer in renewable energy.”

 

Ernesto “Toro” Pérez Balladares

Toro
Pérez Balladares
@PerezBalladares
Presidente Constitucional de la República de Panamá 1994-1999. Casado. 3 hijas y 8 nietos. Boqueteño

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Constitutional President of the Republic of Panama 1994-1999. Married. Three children and eight grandchildren. From Boquete.”

 

Guillermo Solís

Solís
Gerardo Solís
@GerardoFSolis
Esposo. Papá y Abuelo. Abogado. Magistrado Presidente del TE 2010-12. Presidente Colegio Nacional de Abogados 1995-97. Orgulloso PRD

Self-describes on Twitter as: “Husband. Father and grandfather. Lawyer. Presiding magistrate of the Electoral Tribunal 2010-12. President of the National College of Lawyers [Panama’s principal bar association] 1995-97. Proudly PRD.”

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.

 

little donor button

FB_2

Tweet

Tweet

FB CCL

vote final

Spanish PayPal button

spies

SHARE
Previous articleAvnery, Adolf and Amin

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here