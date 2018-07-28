¿Wappin? Promised Land / Tierra Comprometida

Esperanza
Esperanza Spalding. Photo by Penello.

The Promised Land
La Tierra Comprometida

Bruce Springsteen – The Promised Land
https://youtu.be/OqU1Oi6JSKY

Romeo Santos – Centavito
https://youtu.be/RjMWh1vve6E

Esperanza Spalding – I Adore You
https://youtu.be/MusRM1BfkMg

Berlin – Take My Breath Away
https://youtu.be/Bx51eegLTY8

Shakira & Maluma – Trap
https://youtu.be/zkG4Xpz6t68

Bob Marley – Them Belly Full
https://youtu.be/TQ7pL0JYz9k

Cyndi Lauper – Time After Time
https://youtu.be/VdQY7BusJNU

Fito Paez – Mariposa Tecknicolor
https://youtu.be/By0jZQ199-4

Leadbelly – Midnight Special
https://youtu.be/cu7gafphe9M

Ruben Blades – Chica Plastica
https://youtu.be/98MCSZo2DFM

Jessie Reyez – Figures
https://youtu.be/wxLUj1Mrars

Carly Simon – You’re So Vain
https://youtu.be/b6UAYGxiRwU

Kamasi Washington – Clair de Lune
https://youtu.be/KqJJ-2cRR0M

Melissa Aldana – Spring Can Really Hang You Up The Most
https://youtu.be/gsD0H9MCQ1U

Norah Jones Live Amsterdam 2007
https://youtu.be/8UZokFgzKYc

 

~ ~ ~
