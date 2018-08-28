Voting in the USA from here: semi-raw notes

The details of voting from abroad: notes from which to work

[Editor’s note: This is a Democrats Abroad Panama research project in progress. The higher-ups in the global organization are not oriented toward places with terrible to nonexistent mail service and thus can’t and have not been inclined to give us answers about the ever-changing rules that might apply to things like collecting ballots in places in the Interior to take them to the US consulate to be put in the diplomatic mail or about which places will not accept ballots sent by a private courier service like FedEx.

The good news on that is that many places now allow you to send in a ballot by email, fax or via a website. Those questions posed above do not particularly apply in those places, but some of those jurisdictions to require a snail mailed hard copy as a backup in order for a vote cast electronically to vote. The mostly bad but sometimes good news is that via legislation, regulatory decrees and lawsuits the rules keep changing. Especially onerous and fast-changing are voter ID laws. Then there have also been voter roll purges in many places, after which some can be expected to treat you as a “first time voter” with extra hoops to jump through to re-register.

These notes answer a lot of such questions but there is still a ton of work to be done. If you have the skills or the interest in obtaining the skills to make this research project into a more handy guide in the next few weeks, send an email to panamademocratsvote@gmail.com.]

Voting notes, state by state

Possibly gaping hole in research: courier service rules

It is or was the case that some jurisdictions would only take things via mail, not by private couriers like FedEx or so on. For overseas voters in places with horrible to nonexistent mail services, this is a vital question. We need to know which jurisdictions impose such restrictions for our get out the vote activities. As with everywhere, local or county clerks in the same state may interpret what is “mail” quite differently.

Georgia problem

The secretary of state / GOP gubernatorial candidate Brian Kemp has shut down access to the voting website to people visiting it from overseas. It is to be expected that some local clerks will take this as ‘direction’ that overseas voters can’t vote in Georgia this year. See https://politics.myajc.com/news/state–regional-govt–politics/georgia-voter-registration-websites-taken-offline-for-non-visitors/hK9Mc84evU6AxQKXZgQZ2H/

It may be that press attention via the Atlanta Journal Constitution and public criticism might force a GOP retreat on this. NOT something that DA should take for granted, but….

This is a moving target, intentionally so. The vote suppression by closing black precincts is getting the most press attention and relief thanks to the efforts of a team of civil rights lawyers led by the Lawyers’ Committee for Civil Rights Under Law.

Consultation with an old classmate and Atlanta lawyer gleans news of victories and ongoing efforts in battles over black precinct closures but nothing of an effort to mount a legal challenge to the overseas block on the website at this point.

This is a concern because if Georgia gets away with this we can expect other red states to follow, and because DA globally does not seem at all inclined to defend the rights of overseas voters in any meaningful way, no legal actions of which I have heard, not even notice of the problem on DA global social media.

On DA Panama’s Facebook pages and that of The Panama News there have been discussions about strategies to deal with this sort of thing and one idea is to use a VPN.

Michigan’s third person AV ballot handling rule

As per Peter J. Murdock, city council member and former mayor of Ypsilanti, Michigan – not an attorney but a very good source on Michigan election laws:

“They revised the law which now basically prohibits anyone but family or household members from doing anything with AV ballots OR AV applications that aren’t theirs. And even those persons have to sign an affidavit that they were requested to deliver it.”

Pete says that he does a very active absentee ballot part of his campaign but unlike in years past his team tells people about the handling rules and just does not touch ballots themselves.

Is this like, or unlike, other jurisdictions’ ballot handling rules?

State Voting Requirements & Information

Overseas Vote Foundation – published this year but information may be dated – NEED TO ESPECIALLY CHECK OUT ALL “MAIL” JURISDICTIONS TO SEE IF THERE HAVE BEEN CHANGES.

“Mail” or “Email” applies to sending in a filled out ballot

Alabama – Mail

If you are not registered to vote, you must return your voter registration and absentee ballot request by mail. Only registered voters may request a ballot via fax. The absentee ballot outside return envelope has an affidavit that must signed by two witnesses (at least 18 years old). Note that if using the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB), two witnesses are still required to sign the FWAB form.

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Alaska – Mail

Voters may now register to vote, update voter registration information and/or request an absentee ballot by sending your completed application to the Divisions of Elections by mail, fax or email as an attached PDF, TIFF or JPEG file. If you request a ballot by mail, you must return your voted ballot by mail. If you request a ballot by fax, you must return your voted ballot by either mail or fax. If you request an online delivery ballot, you must return your voted ballot either by mail or fax. Your signature on your voted ballot must be witnessed by an authorized official or one witness 18 years of age or older. If using a FWAB, you may return your FWAB by mail or fax. You may only return your FWAB by fax if you requested your ballot by fax. When voting by FWAB, your signature must be witnessed by either an authorized official or one person 18 years of age or older.

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Arizona – Email

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Arkansas – Mail

OLD INFORMATION?

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

California – Mail

Your faxed ballot must include a signed oath waiving your right to cast the ballot secretly. Some California counties will allow you to download an online ballot. Once you register as a special absentee voter, you will continue to receive a ballot and election materials from your county elections official before each statewide election. However, you will need to re-register to vote if you change your address, your name or your political party preference, or if you do not participate in four consecutive general elections See http://www.sos.ca.gov/elections/mov/mov-other-useful-info-resources.htm for more information

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Colorado – Email

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Your Colorado Driver’s License Number

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Or, state that you do not have the requested ID number/s

Connecticut – Mail

If ballot request/registration submitted by fax or e-mail, it must also be submitted by mail. If faxing, the original, signed voter registration/absentee ballot request form must arrive separately or with ballot before close of polls on Election Day if you are already registered and are merely requesting an absentee ballot. If faxing, original, signed voter registration/absentee ballot request form must arrive before 5:00 pm on the day before the election if you are registering to vote and requesting an absentee ballot.

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Delaware – Email

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

DC – Email

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Florida – Mail

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Georgia – Mail

If you received assistance in voting, the person providing assistance must complete and sign the necessary oath of assistance.

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Note that Georgia is one of these “exact match” jurisdictions that can be a problem for anyone using or who has used a Spanish-style double surname. See https://politics.myajc.com/news/state–regional-govt–politics/kemp-defends-georgia-exact-match-voter-registration-law/tuzifo37vnhJQn5ja0oUYI/

Hawaii – Mail, with special Email exceptions

Online voter registration and online ballot request are available at www.elections.hawaii.gov If you do not receive your ballot within 5 days of the election, Hawaii will fax it to you upon request and you may return it by fax or email with a waiver to the secrecy of your ballot.

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Complete Social Security Number

Idaho – Mail, and generally no email registration or ballot requests either

Exceptions: Idaho voters may request a ballot via fax or e-mail so long as the voter is registered and a scanned copy of the voter’s signature is included. In an emergency situation declared by the Secretary of State, Idaho may allow you to return a voted ballot via e-mail or fax.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas Civilians

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Illinois – Mail

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Indiana – Email

If you wish to receive your blank ballot by email, you must check the vote by email box on your voter registration/ballot request form before sending it to your Local Election Official (LEO). LEOs can be found in the Election Official Directory for Indiana and are organized by county. Your LEO will ensure that a blank ballot with a privacy waiver form (ABS-9) is forwarded to the Electronic Transfer Service (ETS) who will then forward these documents to you. Once you have completed both the ABS-9 and your voted ballot, they can be scanned or photographed and emailed to ETS at ets@fvap.ncr.gov. You should include instructions to ETS to forward your completed ABS-9 and voted ballot to your LEO so that your ballot is received and available for counting. Attaching a photograph to an email, as well as scanning, is available for both military and overseas civilian voters.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Iowa – Mail, with a limited military exception

Iowa only allows you to return the voted ballot by fax or e-mail if you are casting the ballot from an imminent danger pay area. Iowa allows you to submit the FPCA by mail, email or fax. If you choose to mail your FPCA, mail the form directly to your local election office. If you choose to email your FPCA, you should send the form as a signed, scanned attachment. Email directly to uocava@sos.iowa.gov. If you choose to fax your FPCA, fax the form directly to your local election official. Best practice: If you emailed or faxed your voter registration/ballot request form, send your original, signed form in the mail if the voter registration/ballot request form was used to both register to vote and request an absentee ballot.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Kansas – Email

Your faxed or emailed voter registration/ballot request form and voted ballot must be accompanied by a waiver of your right to secrecy.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Kentucky – Mail

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Louisiana – Mail

Louisiana allows you to submit the FPCA by mail or fax. If you choose to mail your FPCA, mail the form directly to your local election office. If you choose to fax your FPCA, it is recommended that you fax the form directly to your local election official.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Maine – Email

If you receive assistance in reading and/or marking your ballot, you must then have the ballot return envelope signed by the aide and witnessed by one other individual.

Please note that Maine does have a web site where UOCAVA can request an absentee ballot online. The address for that site is: //www.maine.gov/cgi-bin/online/AbsenteeBallot/index.pl

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Maryland – Mail (NO COURIER SERVICE)

You may request by email or fax an absentee ballot by attaching the voter registration/absentee ballot request form only if you have previously registered to vote. Maryland also provides an online registration and ballot request option. Changes such as mailing address, name, or other voter information can be made as long as the document has a signature.

Voted ballots cannot be returned by email or fax. They must be delivered by the postal service. If you asked to receive your absentee ballot by email, your ballot will be posted to a website Maryland has developed for delivering absentee ballots. When the ballot is ready, you will receive an email with the link to the website and instructions on how to access your ballot. You will need a printer so you can print your ballot which must be mailed.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Massachusetts – Email

Your faxed voter registration/ballot request form must be followed by your original, signed form in the mail – otherwise your application will not be valid. Although registration is not required, Massachusetts requires FPCA to be filled out entirely for ballot request. Massachusetts accepts “any other form of written communication” (more specific information outlined on state website) to request a ballot.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Michigan – Mail

Michigan allows you to send the voter registration/absentee ballot request form for registration and absentee ballot request by fax or email. Your signature on the form must be scanned in if you email your voter registration/ absentee ballot request forms. Please note that private email over the Internet is not a secure method of transfer for documents containing your confidential identity information.

(See above about third person absentee ballot handling restrictions and affidavit requirement in case of such handling.)

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Minnesota – Mail

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. Passport

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. Passport

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Mississippi – Email

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Missouri – Mail, with limited military / diplomatic email

Voters who are in Federal service and are eligible to receive hostile fire, imminent danger pay, or are in a location designated as a combat zone may return their voted ballots by fax or email. (a) Members of the armed forces of the United States, while in active service, and their spouses and dependents; (b) Active members of the merchant marine of the United States and their spouses and dependents; (c) Civilian employees of the United States government working outside the boundaries of the United States, and their spouses and dependents; (d) Active members of religious or welfare organizations assisting servicemen, and their spouses and dependents; (e) Persons who have been honorably discharged from the armed forces or who have terminated their service or employment in any group mentioned in this section within sixty days of an election, and their spouses and dependents. Please note that private email over the Internet is not a secure method of transfer for documents containing your confidential identity information.

Voting Military

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form: Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Montana – Email

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Nebraska – Email (limited)

E-mail and fax are an option for registration only if registering with the FPCA. If using the Nebraska Voter Registration Form, the original signed form must be followed up via post in order to register via e-mail of fax. If the voter provides an email address or fax number, that will be the standard method of contact. Nebraska allows you to receive the blank ballot by fax or email if you are outside the United States. Nebraska allows electronic transmission of voted ballots only in a case by case basis, and with special permission. Request through your Local Election Official in the Election Official Directory.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Nevada – Email

A uniformed services or overseas voter residing outside the continental United States can register to vote and request an absentee ballot via fax or email. A person requesting an absentee ballot must be a registered voter in the State of Nevada. Voter registration deadlines apply. Nevada allows you to receive the blank ballot by fax if you are outside the United States. Uniformed Service members and citizens who reside outside of the U.S. that requested a ballot via mail, fax, or email may return their voted ballot via fax or email. Voted ballots must be received by the appropriate county clerk/registrar of voters by 7 pm on Election Day. Note e-mailed ballots should indicate “Official Nevada Voted Ballot” in the subject line.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

New Hampshire – Mail

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

New Jersey – Email

A faxed voter registration/ballot request form and/or ballot must also be followed up with the original, signed privacy waiver in the mail. New Jersey allows you to receive your blank ballot by fax. The County Clerk must receive your voter registration/absentee ballot request form by 4 days before the election. New Jersey allows you to return the voted ballot by email (please check the Election Official Directory for your county clerk’s email address) or fax by 8 p.m. (EST) on Election Day Ballot must be faxed with the privacy waiver, if the waiver has not already been sent.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

New Mexico – Email, with certified mail backup

FPCA must be completed entirely in order to request ballot. A voter must fill out a waiver to a secret ballot before the voted ballot can be returned by fax or email. Original ballot must follow fax or e-mailed ballots via post with certification.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Complete Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Complete Social Security Number

New York – Mail

If you submit your voter registration/ballot request form via fax or email, you MUST follow-up and mail in a hard copy of the form. A “wet” signature is required.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

ID Issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

ID Issued by the Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV)

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

North Carolina – Email

UOCAVA voters may also elect to vote a Federal Write-in Absentee Ballot (FWAB) in lieu of a regular State ballot. Military and overseas voters may use a FWAB to register to vote, request an absentee ballot, and vote for all federal, state and local contest items for which the voter is eligible. Only the voter may sign his or her FPCA or FWAB. Family members may not sign these forms on the voter’s behalf The North Carolina State Board of Elections office offers a secure fax line for voting materials transmission: +1 (919) 715 0351. The North Carolina State Board of Elections office offers an email address dedicated to military and overseas citizens to inquire about voting information, request the voter registration/absentee ballot form, return the voter registration/absentee ballot form, or return their executed voting materials at absentee@ncsbe.gov

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

North Dakota – Email or online

Registration is waived for all North Dakota voters. North Dakota’s online ballot delivery system will allow you to print a blank ballot or mark the ballot within the system. Ballots marked within the system can be left to be retrieved by an election official, or printed out and sent by the voter. North Dakota allows you to return a voted ballot to your local election official by mail, fax or email of a scanned copy of your voted ballot and other required voting materials. Note voted ballot must be returned with signed affidavit. Please note that private email over the Internet is not a secure method of transfer for documents containing your confidential identity information. OVF strongly recommends regular mail and fax over email transfer. If you choose to fax or email your voted ballot, it is recommended but not required to follow up by sending the original ballot in the mail.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot. If somebody challenges your vote these are acceptable ID:

U.S. Passport

Valid Military ID

Valid North Dakota Driver’s License

Valid Tribal ID

Long Term Care ID Certificate

Valid North Dakota Non-driver’s ID

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot. If somebody challenges your vote these are acceptable ID:

U.S. Passport

Valid North Dakota Driver’s License

Valid Tribal ID

Long Term Care ID Certificate

Valid North Dakota Non-driver’s ID

Ohio – Mail

Registrations and ballot requests by email must include scanned signature.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Oklahoma – Mail

FPCA must be completed to request a ballot. Subsequent to receipt of FPCA, voter is then registered.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Oregon – Email

If you wish to return your voted ballot by fax, you must first fill out a secrecy waiver form to accompany your ballot.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Your Oregon Driver’s License Number

Your Oregon non-driver ID number

Oregon Learner’s Permit

If you do not have any of these you may provide the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Your Oregon Driver’s License Number

Your Oregon non-driver ID number

Oregon Learner’s Permit

If you do not have any of these you may provide the last four digits of your Social Security Number.

Pennsylvania – Mail

A faxed voter registration/ballot request form must also be followed up with the original, signed form in the mail and arrive prior to the election to assure your ballot is counted. Blank ballots may be downloaded. In Pennsylvania, if you are a Uniformed Services member, registration is not required. Blank ballots may be downloaded.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Rhode Island – Mail, with limited fax options

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

South Carolina – Email

Overseas voters must fax or email the voted ballot directly to the appropriate County Voter Registration Board. Consult the Election Official Directory for contact details. Please note that private email over the Internet is not a secure method of transfer for documents containing your confidential identity information.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Complete Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Complete Social Security Number

South Dakota – Mail

South Dakota allows voters that are currently registered to send their election official a scanned ballot request form by fax or as an email attachment. Please note that private email over the Internet is the least secure method of transfer for documents containing your confidential identity information. OVF strongly recommends regular mail and fax over email transfer.

Uniformed Services voters and their dependents stationed in the United States only – South Dakota requires you to provide a photocopy of your valid ID. Acceptable ID is: A South Dakota Drivers License or non-driver ID card; a passport or other picture ID issued by the U.S. government; a tribal photo ID; a photo ID issued by a South Dakota postsecondary education institution. Should notarization of the stateside military voters signature be easier to obtain than a photocopy of the ID, a notarized absentee ballot application may be submitted. The notarization on the absentee ballot application can be administered by any commissioned officer in the military service of the United States.

Uniformed Services voters stationed overseas and overseas citizens do not have notarization or additional ID requirements.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Tennesseee – Mail

If not registered, voters wishing to register must also complete Tennessee’s Federal Voter Registration Form and submit along with FPCA. Tennessee will allow you to send your voter registration/ballot request form as an email attachment. However, you must ensure the attachment contains your signature. If the applicant required assistance, one person must witness the assistance given in completing the voter registration/ballot request form or ballot.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Complete Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Complete Social Security Number

Texas – Mail, with limited military fax voting

Texas allows you to send the voter registration/ballot request form to request an absentee ballot and for temporary registration by fax.

Texas allows you to return the voted ballot by fax if you are a member of the U.S. Armed Forces on active duty overseas, or the spouse or dependent of the member, and you are casting the ballot from an area in which members of the Armed Forces are eligible to receive hostile fire pay or imminent danger pay, or that has been designated by the President of the U.S. as a combat zone.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Utah – Email

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Vermont – Mail

If you have never registered before in Vermont, you must take the “Voter’s Oath” as part of the registration process. This oath can be self-administered. It goes:

“I solemnly swear (or affirm) that whenever I give my vote or suffrage, touching any matter that concerns the State of Vermont, I will do it so as in my conscience I shall judge will most conduce to the best good of the same, as established by the Constitution, without fear or favor of any person.”

If you choose to fax your voter registration/ballot request form, you must also follow up by sending the signed original form in the mail or express delivery service so as to be delivered to the town clerk by the close of polls on election day. Your signature must be on the inside envelope certificate of your voted ballot materials.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Virginia – Mail

Absent military and overseas citizens may request blank ballots sent to them electronically by providing an email address or fax number on their application. Some localities send a link to a website for the voter to download their ballot materials for return by mail. Returning a Ballot: The oath on the envelope must be witnessed. If using the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot, this witness requirement still applies.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Complete Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

Complete Social Security Number

Washington – Email

Uniformed service and overseas voters do not have to be registered in order to request an absentee ballot. A faxed or e-mailed request form is valid. Please note that private email over the Internet is not a secure method of transfer for documents containing your confidential identity information.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

West Virginia – Email

An overseas voter registering for the first time in West Virginia must send the original voter registration application by the appropriate deadline. If you fax or email your ballot, you must sign and return a waiver of privacy.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Wisconsin – Mail ??

A faxed or emailed ballot request form must also be followed up with the original, signed form in the mail postmarked on the same day that it was faxed or emailed and received by the designated deadline.

Please note that private email over the Internet is not a secure method of transfer for documents containing your confidential identity information. US Vote strongly recommends regular mail over unsecured email transfer.

Returning your Wisconsin ballot: you will be required to have your signature on the certificate on the ballot return envelope witnessed by one (1) adult U.S. citizen, who will then sign the ballot certificate envelope and indicate their mailing address. The absentee voter needs to sign the certificate envelope and fill in their date of birth in addition to the voter information required at the top of the certificate envelope if it is not filled out by the clerk who sent the ballot. If using the Federal Write-In Absentee Ballot (FWAB), the witness need only sign and date the form directly.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the federal voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. You will have the following identification options when completing the form:

U.S. State or Territory or District Issued ID

Option to Indicate that you do not have the Requested ID

Last 4 Digits of your Social Security Number

Wyoming – Mail

Ballots are ready to send out 45 days before an election for overseas civilians. Note: FPCA is a temporary voter registration. Voters wishing to register permanently must complete the Wyoming Voter Registration form online.

Voting Military

Service members and their dependents may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form (“FPCA”). Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Voting Overseas

U.S. citizens living overseas may register and request a ballot using the overseas voter registration/ballot request form. Your state does not require an ID to be provided in order the register/request your ballot.

Some tangential but sometimes useful data

Absentee Ballot Rules (stateside)

Last updated on January 13, 2018

https://www.vote.org/absentee-voting-rules/

“Military and Overseas voters should visit the Overseas Vote Foundation. Vote.org’s information should only be used by voters with US mailing addresses.” – RESEARCH NOTE: HOWEVER, MUCH OF THIS DATA IS INSTRUCTIVE AND SHOULD BE COLLATED WITH OTHER SOURCES-

Florida absentee ballot rules

Some counties will let you order your absentee ballot online. Please check with your Supervisor of Elections to see if this is possible in your county. You’ll find their websites here: http://dos.myflorida.com/elections/contacts/supervisor-of-elections/

Wisconsin absentee ballot rules

All voters who are not indefinitely confined due to age, illness, infirmity, or disability or are not military or permanently overseas are required to provide photo ID when requesting an absentee ballot. Please contact your Local Election Office with any questions.

These States Allow Online Voting for Citizens, Is Your State One of Them?

May 24, 2018 / by Mia Logan

(HERE WE ARE DEALING MOSTLY WITH JUST MILITARY VOTERS.)

Alaska

Hawaii

Idaho

Louisiana

Utah

District of Columbia*

Who Can Vote Online in the US

Currently, over 20 states allow their residents to vote online, either through a secured web portal (like with eBallot) or via email — however this right is only reserved for a select few.

In fact, the Uniformed and Overseas Citizens Absentee Voting Act (UOCAVA) allows military service members to cast online ballots for local and national elections in accordance with their state’s specific e-voting laws.

UOCAVA doesn’t apply to every military member who is overseas, but those on the front lines or in particularly remote areas of the world can simply cast their ballot via a secured internet connection in order to exercise their freedoms while fighting for ours.

Military members are not the only group of people allowed to vote online in the States, although they do make up the largest share of America’s online voters.

~ ~ ~

