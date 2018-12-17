The Panama News blog links, December 17, 2018

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
[NOTE: With the new version of WordPress, we still don’t have the links working as they should — that is, automatically opening in another tab. You can manually do that, or open the thing and then jump back to The Panama News.]
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, GUPC ordered to pay back $848 million
Telemetro, Copa Airlines conecta por primera vez a Puerto Vallarta con latinoamérica
Seatrade, A vision for the future of the salvage industry
Sports / Deportes
La Estrella, Regata de cayucos Club de Yates y Pesca
La Estrella, Dely Valdés, favorito para dirigir a Panamá
El Siglo, Johan Camargo llama la atención en las Reuniones Invernales
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Deudas de entidades públicas ascienden a $48 mil millones
Glassdoor, 51 employee salaries in Panama
La Prensa, Grupo Wisa reclama $40,3 millones a Tocumen SA
TVN, Firman convenio para construcción de centro de visitantes en Fuerte San Lorenzo
La Estrella, Nuevas protestas en agro panameño
The Guardian, Are young farmers the new starving artists?
Xinhua, Chile unveils 100 Chinese-made electric buses
CBC, Boeing buys 80% of Embraer’s commercial aircraft operations
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
The Guardian, Dutch bananas could help tackle worldwide fungal threat
Phys.org, Scientists design custom nanoparticles with new ‘stencil’ method
CBC, Science and indigenous wisdom seek common ground
Mongabay, Trasplantes de corales podrían restaurar las arrecifes del Caribe
Gizmodo, The new bad tick is going to take over half of the USA
Phys.org, New research shows tornados form from the ground up
News / Noticias
Prensa Latina, Encuesta favorece a Cortizo
Newsroom Panama, Court denies Martinelli son’s bid to avoid arrest
La Prensa, Corte confirma prescripción del caso SAP para Aaron Mizrachi
Immigration Blog, How potential terrorists are screened at Paso Canoa
La Estrella, Jimmy Morales asistirá a JMJ
La Prensa, Las contradicciones del juez Loaiza en casos de alto perfil
The Wall Street Journal, Charges in Panama Papers probe shine light on ‘enablers’
Cubanet, Embajador de Panamá en Cuba advierte sobre estafas con visas de turismo
The Guardian, Nicaraguan police ransack journalist’s office
The Intercept, Google’s China program effectively ended
The Washington Post, Republican women sound the alarm
CBS, Russia’s sophisticated US influence efforts
USA Today: Court quotes Dr. Seuss, pulls permit for pipeline
Opinion / Opiniones
Feffer, The fossil fuel globalists ruining our lives
Boff, 80 años de vida
Rudd, Prospects for US-China relations in 2019
Pierce, The New York Times missed the rise of rightist extremism – but not everyone
Candanedo, Carta migratoria al Niño Dios
Sagel, Legalismos
Noriega, La justicia que tenemos
Culture / Cultura
Vox Borders, How the African cumbia beat spread through Latin America
Cultura Inquieta, Una dulce galería fotográfica de niños con sus enormes perros
Smithsonian, Vonnegut’s unpublished WWII scrapbook
Remezcla, Javiera Mena’s new “Alma” video
Rome Reports, World Youth Day “virtual reality” allows visit to Jesus times
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
https://twitter.com/ThePanamaNews