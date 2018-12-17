The Panama News blog links, December 17, 2018

The Panama News blog links

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, GUPC ordered to pay back $848 million

Telemetro, Copa Airlines conecta por primera vez a Puerto Vallarta con latinoamérica

Seatrade, A vision for the future of the salvage industry

Sports / Deportes

La Estrella, Regata de cayucos Club de Yates y Pesca

La Estrella, Dely Valdés, favorito para dirigir a Panamá

El Siglo, Johan Camargo llama la atención en las Reuniones Invernales

Economy / Economía

La Estrella, Deudas de entidades públicas ascienden a $48 mil millones

Glassdoor, 51 employee salaries in Panama

La Prensa, Grupo Wisa reclama $40,3 millones a Tocumen SA

TVN, Firman convenio para construcción de centro de visitantes en Fuerte San Lorenzo

La Estrella, Nuevas protestas en agro panameño

The Guardian, Are young farmers the new starving artists?

Xinhua, Chile unveils 100 Chinese-made electric buses

CBC, Boeing buys 80% of Embraer’s commercial aircraft operations

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

The Guardian, Dutch bananas could help tackle worldwide fungal threat

Phys.org, Scientists design custom nanoparticles with new ‘stencil’ method

CBC, Science and indigenous wisdom seek common ground

Mongabay, Trasplantes de corales podrían restaurar las arrecifes del Caribe

Gizmodo, The new bad tick is going to take over half of the USA

Phys.org, New research shows tornados form from the ground up

News / Noticias

Prensa Latina, Encuesta favorece a Cortizo

Newsroom Panama, Court denies Martinelli son’s bid to avoid arrest

La Prensa, Corte confirma prescripción del caso SAP para Aaron Mizrachi

Immigration Blog, How potential terrorists are screened at Paso Canoa

La Estrella, Jimmy Morales asistirá a JMJ

La Prensa, Las contradicciones del juez Loaiza en casos de alto perfil

The Wall Street Journal, Charges in Panama Papers probe shine light on ‘enablers’

Cubanet, Embajador de Panamá en Cuba advierte sobre estafas con visas de turismo

The Guardian, Nicaraguan police ransack journalist’s office

The Intercept, Google’s China program effectively ended

The Washington Post, Republican women sound the alarm

CBS, Russia’s sophisticated US influence efforts

USA Today: Court quotes Dr. Seuss, pulls permit for pipeline

Opinion / Opiniones

Feffer, The fossil fuel globalists ruining our lives

Boff, 80 años de vida

Rudd, Prospects for US-China relations in 2019

Pierce, The New York Times missed the rise of rightist extremism – but not everyone

Candanedo, Carta migratoria al Niño Dios

Sagel, Legalismos

Noriega, La justicia que tenemos

Culture / Cultura

Vox Borders, How the African cumbia beat spread through Latin America

Cultura Inquieta, Una dulce galería fotográfica de niños con sus enormes perros

Smithsonian, Vonnegut’s unpublished WWII scrapbook

Remezcla, Javiera Mena’s new “Alma” video

Rome Reports, World Youth Day “virtual reality” allows visit to Jesus times

