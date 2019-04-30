Campaigns approach their ends…

Saúl Méndez, leader of the militant SUNTRACS construction workers’ union, is not going to be elected president. He has expanded the appeal of FAD — the Broad Front for Democracy — beyond a sectarian formation with the secretive November 29th National Liberation Movement (MLN-29) as its “vanguard.” But the Panamanian left is maybe 10 percent of the country, even if conservative Evangelical construction workers may have a strong preference for a hardcore communist to negotiate with the boss. The big goal for FAD, however is to get enough votes overall to retain ballot status and get their top candidate for legislator a seat in the National Assembly. The large field for mayor of Panama City, with unbelievable people said to lead the pack, may help. (The guy who calls himself Tank of Gas vs the guy who calls himself the Sexual Buffalo vs a legislator who put his sister-in-law on the public payroll probably leads more than a few to cast their protest votes for the commie.) Helping the cause immensely is the personality of Saúl Méndez — a restrained man of measured words, but an easy guy to like, a Colonense who never forgot from whence and whom he comes. Perhaps the main FAD advantage is that it’s the only party to tell people that corruption is built into the system, which is designed to work only for a few wealthy families. Still, expect single digits for them.