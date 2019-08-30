¿Wappin? From one soul to others / Desde un alma a otras

The honorable Martha Reeves, former Detroit city councilwoman whom you may better know as a musician. The soul music scene was part of the civil rights movement scene, helped score some victories and is passing on the torch to younger generations to defend what remains, regain what has been lost and move ahead. Whatever generation you are, if you are a US citizen living in Panama and your soul is in the right place, register and vote from abroad .

From the editor’s soul to yours

Del alma del redactor a la tuya

Soul music – in the greater sense, with all of its precursors, successors, covers and derivatives – can save your life. It has kept your editor going through some horrendously bad times. Perhaps it’s buzzardly old stale, something to which the younger generation just can’t relate. But I think it will cycle around again, especially among the smarter and most tasteful of today’s youth.

Does it translate? Perhaps it’s difficult to transliterate. But the range of emotions, the basic human conditions and yearnings, those are universal. Is “blue-eyed soul” iimproper cultural appropriation? Is it fitting to notice the sleazy operators who produced so much of this wonderful music, and so miserably exploited those who composed and performed it? Or those investors who took the exclusive rights in court cases, or by having the most powerful search engine monopoly that nobody could afford to challenge? Don’t miss the hypocrisy in this playlist, either.

But enjoy. Understand. Get inspired and dedicate yourself to a better world.

La música soul, en el sentido más amplio, con todos sus precursores, sucesores, reproducciones y derivados, puede salvarle la vida. Ha mantenido a su editor pasando por momentos terriblemente malos. Tal vez es la música de buitres ancianos, algo con lo que la generación más joven simplemente no puede identificarse. Pero creo que volverá a circular, especialmente entre los jóvenes más inteligentes y de buen gusto de la actualidad.

¿Se traduce? Quizás es difícil transcribir. Pero la gama de emociones, las condiciones humanas básicas y los anhelos, son universales. ¿Es el “alma de ojos azules” una apropiación cultural inadecuada? ¿Es apropiado notar a los operadores sórdidos que produjeron tanta música maravillosa y explotaron tan miserablemente a quienes la compusieron y la interpretaron? ¿O aquellos inversionistas que tomaron los derechos exclusivos en casos judiciales, o por tener el monopolio de programas de búsqueda tan poderoso que nadie podía desafiarlos? Ni te pierdas la hipocresía en esta lista de reproducción.

Pero disfruta. Entiende. Inspírate y dedícate a un mundo mejor.

War – Four Cornered Room

https://youtu.be/WFmCCxMp7BE

The Shirelles – Baby It’s You

https://youtu.be/oKgkDxnG9Z8

Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted

https://youtu.be/wBrBSSl0OOM

Martha Reeves and the Vandellas – Nowhere to Run

https://youtu.be/RQRIOKvR2WM

Zahara – Mgodi

https://youtu.be/AM7HGx3vQhs

Sam & Dave – Soothe Me

https://youtu.be/0wN1WNlC2mE

Linda Ronstadt – Tracks Of My Tears

https://youtu.be/OYLSvXYp_5U

Kafu Banton – Vivo en el Ghetto

https://youtu.be/bzscZXZRtRI

Supremes – Where Did Our Love Go?

https://youtu.be/qTBmgAOO0Nw

The Beatles – You Really Got a Hold on Me

https://youtu.be/Yd79mi4qlxM

Chris Brown & Drake – No Guidance

https://youtu.be/6L_k74BOLag

The Ronettes – Be My Baby

https://youtu.be/ZV5tgZlTEkQ

Four Tops – Are You Man Enough

https://youtu.be/faaxsHyyIzY

Joan Osborne – What If God Was One Of Us

https://youtu.be/7Gx1Pv02w3Q

Chaka Khan – Through the Fire

https://youtu.be/-g1wTUzAg64

Edwin Starr – War

https://youtu.be/dQHUAJTZqF0

Adele – Set Fire To The Rain

https://youtu.be/Ri7-vnrJD3k

Smokey Robinson – I Second That Emotion

https://youtu.be/mv9cWgkpIZ4

Aretha Franklin – People Get Ready

https://youtu.be/V4cknWqVnVg

Wattstax – Full Documentary (1973)

https://youtu.be/A_P6ZWUJIa0

