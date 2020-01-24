¿Wappin? Sounds to get you through the rush

…but maybe not if you are the driver…. Photo by Eric Jackson, from the bus.

Música para el tranque

Marvin Gaye – Let’s Get It On

https://youtu.be/kJIosOAR6DQ

Morat – Enamórate de alguien más

https://youtu.be/yYTqx1XWkMw

Pearl Jam – Dance of the Clairvoyants

https://youtu.be/ss6mIGfyvXM

Of Monsters & Men – Wars

https://youtu.be/10cyoQjBlNQ

Billie Eilish – Bad Guy

https://youtu.be/jjONcBg44mg

Romeo Santos – La Diabla Mi Santa

https://youtu.be/fMsdtsGy00s

Dread Mar I – Decide Tú

https://youtu.be/Y7g6vzBI1-s

Janis Joplin — Ball and Chain

https://youtu.be/Z1LAphWvPwI

Sech & Darell – Otro Trago

https://youtu.be/t_qn-f7XfJo

Zandie Khumalo – Ngiyak’thanda

https://youtu.be/XyZH5rW55FQ

Louis Tomlinson – Walls

https://youtu.be/ASt2TJ48r6k

Elton John – Sacrifice

https://youtu.be/t9MCJpSXPLI

Barbara Wilson y Orquesta de Toby Muñoz – Adios

https://youtu.be/C3h-rauDAE0

David Bowie & Eddie Vedder — Comfortably Numb (a fan edit)

https://youtu.be/Ob2VbWPTVhc

Francisca Valenzuela – Flotando

https://youtu.be/3pvIKTa5GQI

The Beatles – Let It Be

https://youtu.be/2Q5ZuTsrZuk

The Corrs – All Time Best of Their Live Stuff

https://youtu.be/lpYQNwL4HMc

Would you diversify the musical part of The Panama News?

Music is such a huge part of the human experience. Tastes vary by generation, education, inclination, ethnicity and so many other things. The editor is of a certain buzzardly old age and has been influenced in certain ways throughout his life, but on the other hand has no formal education in music and is not really mathematical enough to get into many of its deeper subtleties.

No doubt about it, you WILL be different from that, at least in some ways. What’s in doubt is whether there will be volunteers to add new depth to the musical aspect of The Panama News — new playlists with different sensibilities that likely touch different genres, articles, reviews, demonstration videos, things like that. Do you think that you might have something to add, either as an occasional contributor or as a regular volunteer? If you’d like to pitch in with a bit of your labor to improve our content, send the editor an email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com.

