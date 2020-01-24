¿Wappin? Sounds to get you through the rush

…but maybe not if you are the driver…. Photo by Eric Jackson, from the bus.
Música para el tranque
Marvin Gaye – Let’s Get It On
https://youtu.be/kJIosOAR6DQ
Morat – Enamórate de alguien más
https://youtu.be/yYTqx1XWkMw
Pearl Jam – Dance of the Clairvoyants
https://youtu.be/ss6mIGfyvXM
Of Monsters & Men – Wars
https://youtu.be/10cyoQjBlNQ
Billie Eilish – Bad Guy
https://youtu.be/jjONcBg44mg
Romeo Santos – La Diabla Mi Santa
https://youtu.be/fMsdtsGy00s
Dread Mar I – Decide Tú
https://youtu.be/Y7g6vzBI1-s
Janis Joplin — Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/Z1LAphWvPwI
Sech & Darell – Otro Trago
https://youtu.be/t_qn-f7XfJo
Zandie Khumalo – Ngiyak’thanda
https://youtu.be/XyZH5rW55FQ
Louis Tomlinson – Walls
https://youtu.be/ASt2TJ48r6k
Elton John – Sacrifice
https://youtu.be/t9MCJpSXPLI
Barbara Wilson y Orquesta de Toby Muñoz – Adios
https://youtu.be/C3h-rauDAE0
David Bowie & Eddie Vedder — Comfortably Numb (a fan edit)
https://youtu.be/Ob2VbWPTVhc
Francisca Valenzuela – Flotando
https://youtu.be/3pvIKTa5GQI
The Beatles – Let It Be
https://youtu.be/2Q5ZuTsrZuk
The Corrs – All Time Best of Their Live Stuff
https://youtu.be/lpYQNwL4HMc
Would you diversify the musical part of The Panama News?
Music is such a huge part of the human experience. Tastes vary by generation, education, inclination, ethnicity and so many other things. The editor is of a certain buzzardly old age and has been influenced in certain ways throughout his life, but on the other hand has no formal education in music and is not really mathematical enough to get into many of its deeper subtleties.
No doubt about it, you WILL be different from that, at least in some ways. What’s in doubt is whether there will be volunteers to add new depth to the musical aspect of The Panama News — new playlists with different sensibilities that likely touch different genres, articles, reviews, demonstration videos, things like that. Do you think that you might have something to add, either as an occasional contributor or as a regular volunteer? If you’d like to pitch in with a bit of your labor to improve our content, send the editor an email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com.
