Ministerio de Salud / Ministry of Health — Nuestro consejo / Our advice

What should I do about the first case of COVID-19 in Panama?

Remain calm and inform yourself via our official reports.

Follow these preventive methods:

* The protocols for coughing and sneezing, and frequent washing of hands;

* Avoid hand shaking, embracing or kissing;

* If you have respiratory symptoms don’t go to crowded places.

Follow our recommendations and inform yourself at @MinsaPma

(President Cortizo acknowledges the early detection of the first confirmed coronavirus case in Panama and calls upon people to remain calm.



To everyone he reiterates a call for special attention to sanitary measures and to follow the instruction of the Health Ministry, which is the only institution that’s authorized to give official information.)

Mantenemos nuestra vigilancia a viajeros procedentes de países con diseminación de COVID-19.

We maintain our surveillance of travelers from countries where COVID-19 has spread.

