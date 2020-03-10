Ministerio de Salud / Ministry of Health — Nuestro consejo / Our advice

(English translation of the above)
What should I do about the first case of COVID-19 in Panama?
Remain calm and inform yourself via our official reports.
Follow these preventive methods:
* The protocols for coughing and sneezing, and frequent washing of hands;
* Avoid hand shaking, embracing or kissing;
* If you have respiratory symptoms don’t go to crowded places.
Follow our recommendations and inform yourself at @MinsaPma
(President Cortizo acknowledges the early detection of the first confirmed coronavirus case in Panama and calls upon people to remain calm.
To everyone he reiterates a call for special attention to sanitary measures and to follow the instruction of the Health Ministry, which is the only institution that’s authorized to give official information.)
Mantenemos nuestra vigilancia a viajeros procedentes de países con diseminación de COVID-19.
We maintain our surveillance of travelers from countries where COVID-19 has spread.
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.