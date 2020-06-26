¿Wappin? Y sí… / And if…

Still from the film The 12 Year Night ~ Fotograma de la película La Noche de 12 años (Uruguay 2018).

Many possibilities / Muchas posibilidades

Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me

https://youtu.be/XMxtbAP2cyU

Javiera Mena – Corazón Astra

https://youtu.be/j2BsHWcYEIQ

Natalie Merchant – Motherland

https://youtu.be/kkCTlBUyKuk

Rubén Blades & Roby Draco Rosa – Patria

https://youtu.be/ql0G312R2IQ

Of Monsters And Men – Wolves Without Teeth

https://youtu.be/VAI5GSyXMjA

Iggy Pop & Kate Pierson – Candy

https://youtu.be/6bLOjmY–TA

Rubio – Seres Invisibles

https://youtu.be/HWbJSNElpz0



https://youtu.be/2OzWjUhfbno Joss Stone – Let Me Breathe

Yomira John – Hombre Cobarde

https://youtu.be/q3ew9wICqQo

Kinky Friedman – They Ain’t Maklng Jews Like Jesus Anymore

https://youtu.be/YDCLSau57U4

John Mclaughlin, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman et al – The Quarantine Blues

https://youtu.be/ZbcerxytkVQ

Ricardo Arjona – Hongos

https://youtu.be/Y5SptIQVEIM

Rómulo Castro – Y si…

https://youtu.be/7djelGvIM6A

The Chicks – March March

https://youtu.be/xwBjF_VVFvE

Alicia Keys NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert

https://youtu.be/uwUt1fVLb3E

~ ~ ~

