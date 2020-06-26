¿Wappin? Y sí… / And if…

Still from the film The 12 Year Night ~ Fotograma de la película La Noche de 12 años (Uruguay 2018).
Many possibilities / Muchas posibilidades
Lesley Gore – You Don’t Own Me
https://youtu.be/XMxtbAP2cyU
Javiera Mena – Corazón Astra
https://youtu.be/j2BsHWcYEIQ
Natalie Merchant – Motherland
https://youtu.be/kkCTlBUyKuk
Rubén Blades & Roby Draco Rosa – Patria
https://youtu.be/ql0G312R2IQ
Of Monsters And Men – Wolves Without Teeth
https://youtu.be/VAI5GSyXMjA
Iggy Pop & Kate Pierson – Candy
https://youtu.be/6bLOjmY–TA
Rubio – Seres Invisibles
https://youtu.be/HWbJSNElpz0
Joss Stone – Let Me Breathe
https://youtu.be/2OzWjUhfbno
Yomira John – Hombre Cobarde
https://youtu.be/q3ew9wICqQo
Kinky Friedman – They Ain’t Maklng Jews Like Jesus Anymore
https://youtu.be/YDCLSau57U4
John Mclaughlin, Carlos Santana, Cindy Blackman et al – The Quarantine Blues
https://youtu.be/ZbcerxytkVQ
Ricardo Arjona – Hongos
https://youtu.be/Y5SptIQVEIM
Rómulo Castro – Y si…
https://youtu.be/7djelGvIM6A
The Chicks – March March
https://youtu.be/xwBjF_VVFvE
Alicia Keys NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/uwUt1fVLb3E
