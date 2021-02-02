The Panama News blog links, February 2, 2021

The Panama News blog links

a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work

una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte

Seatrade, Challenges and opportunities of moving toward carbon-free shipping

La Estrella, Éxodo migratorio se aviva tras apertura de frontera terrestre

gCaptain, This sailing yacht feeds on ocean plastic

Seatrade, US shipbuilders like Biden’s “Buy American” policy

A lockdown Sunday morning in Juan Díaz de Antón, Coclé. Photo by Eric Jackson.

Economy / Economía

Metro Libre, Reapertura comercial lenta en Panamá, Panamá Oeste y Herrera

La Estrella, Línea de crédito del FMI es un seguro ante una segunda ola de contagios

Daily Poster, Drug makers want vaccine pricing decisions kept secret

EFE, FMI: La deuda global se dispara a máximos desde Segunda Guerra Mundial

Bowden & Jones, Hedge fund attacks: a powerful new front against Wall Street

Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología

Mongabay, New study warns of faster than expected sea level rise

Jiggins & Darragh, Male butterflies mark their mates with a stench to turn off rivals

AFP: Electric cars, fewer cows in New Zealand’s climate change plan

The Guardian, Blue whales threatened by ship collisions in Patagonia waters

HuffPost, What happens if you skip or delay the second COVID-19 vaccine dose?

The Guardian, Microsoft’s Bing ready to step in if Google pulls search from Australia

In Panamanian political culture, when a neighborhood goes without water for 10 days this sort of thing tends to happen. Photo via Fernando Francisco.

News / Noticias

Radio Temblors, Retornan las protestas

La Prensa, Alertan por mala calificación en la lucha contra la corrupción

El País, Study: Bolsonaro had an ‘institutional strategy to spread the coronavirus’

The Forward, Why Joe hasn’t called Bibi

CNN, Some arrested in the US Capitol attack didn’t vote in 2020

Reuters, Proud Boys leader was an FBI asset

Wired, Website published every face from Parler videos of Capitol attack

El Universo, Biden busca dar un camino a la ciudadanía a más de 10 millones

Opinion / Opiniones

Everytown, The role of guns and armed extremism in the attack on the US Capitol

Varoufakis, Truth remains under siege

Zuboff, The coup we are not talking about

Baker, Patent monopolies slow vaccine rollouts

WOLA, To reverse Trump’s disastrous legacy in Latin America

Turner, Testimonio de Gilberto Velásquez

Sagel, Dos patriotas

Bustamante, Mala administración del programa IVM del Seguro Social

Cochez, Tres propuestas para la Caja de Seguro Social

El enfoque del profesor Juan Jované para salvar a la Caja de Seguro Social.

Culture / Cultura

El Tiempo, Conversación con Rubén Blades

Remezcla, ‘La Llorona’ named best foreign language film of 2020

FOCO, Jimmy Dawson dice que fueron $43.870 y no 50k lo que licitó a MiCultura

