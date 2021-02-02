The Panama News blog links, February 2, 2021

The Panama News blog links
a Panama-centric selection of other people’s work
una selección Panamá-céntrica de las obras de otras personas
Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Seatrade, Challenges and opportunities of moving toward carbon-free shipping
La Estrella, Éxodo migratorio se aviva tras apertura de frontera terrestre
gCaptain, This sailing yacht feeds on ocean plastic
Seatrade, US shipbuilders like Biden’s “Buy American” policy
A lockdown Sunday morning in Juan Díaz de Antón, Coclé. Photo by Eric Jackson.
Economy / Economía
Metro Libre, Reapertura comercial lenta en Panamá, Panamá Oeste y Herrera
La Estrella, Línea de crédito del FMI es un seguro ante una segunda ola de contagios
Daily Poster, Drug makers want vaccine pricing decisions kept secret
EFE, FMI: La deuda global se dispara a máximos desde Segunda Guerra Mundial
Bowden & Jones, Hedge fund attacks: a powerful new front against Wall Street
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
Mongabay, New study warns of faster than expected sea level rise
Jiggins & Darragh, Male butterflies mark their mates with a stench to turn off rivals
AFP: Electric cars, fewer cows in New Zealand’s climate change plan
The Guardian, Blue whales threatened by ship collisions in Patagonia waters
HuffPost, What happens if you skip or delay the second COVID-19 vaccine dose?
The Guardian, Microsoft’s Bing ready to step in if Google pulls search from Australia
In Panamanian political culture, when a neighborhood goes without water for 10 days this sort of thing tends to happen. Photo via Fernando Francisco.
News / Noticias
Radio Temblors, Retornan las protestas
La Prensa, Alertan por mala calificación en la lucha contra la corrupción
El País, Study: Bolsonaro had an ‘institutional strategy to spread the coronavirus’
The Forward, Why Joe hasn’t called Bibi
CNN, Some arrested in the US Capitol attack didn’t vote in 2020
Reuters, Proud Boys leader was an FBI asset
Wired, Website published every face from Parler videos of Capitol attack
El Universo, Biden busca dar un camino a la ciudadanía a más de 10 millones
Opinion / Opiniones
Everytown, The role of guns and armed extremism in the attack on the US Capitol
Varoufakis, Truth remains under siege
Zuboff, The coup we are not talking about
Baker, Patent monopolies slow vaccine rollouts
WOLA, To reverse Trump’s disastrous legacy in Latin America
Turner, Testimonio de Gilberto Velásquez
Sagel, Dos patriotas
Bustamante, Mala administración del programa IVM del Seguro Social
Cochez, Tres propuestas para la Caja de Seguro Social
El enfoque del profesor Juan Jované para salvar a la Caja de Seguro Social.
Culture / Cultura
El Tiempo, Conversación con Rubén Blades
Remezcla, ‘La Llorona’ named best foreign language film of 2020
FOCO, Jimmy Dawson dice que fueron $43.870 y no 50k lo que licitó a MiCultura
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.