The Panama News blog links, December 6, 2021

Canal, Maritime & Transportation / Canal, Marítima & Transporte
Nautilus, PanCanal working conditions could affect international trade
Seatrade, PanCanal announces greenhouse gas emissions fee
La Estrella, Panamá recupera el 85% de su conectividad mundial
El Siglo, Panamá inaugura ruta eléctrica
Telemetro, Panamá suspende ingreso de personas de ocho países africanos
The Electric Route: the governments of Panama and Costa Rica have agreed, and have brought in some private businesses, to create a chain of electric charging stations so that people with electric vehicles will be able to travel between San Jose and Panama City without their batteries running out.
Economy / Economía
La Estrella, Migración de estudiantes obliga a invertir en docentes y escuelas
TVN, Crisis de contenedores afecta la llegada de cebolla a Panamá
La Estrella, Cobre Panamá entre las 10 mayores minas del mundo
Wei, Digital finance without cryptocurrencies
Stiglitz et al, A Brazilian senator’s proposal to end vaccine shortages
Weisbrot, The IMF and special drawing rights
Gordon, The graveyard shift
Bat pups. Photo by Teague O’Mara, from STRI’s Twitter feed.
Science & Technology / Ciencia & Tecnología
La Prensa, SENACYT: “Hay un repunte y hay que poner atención”
BBC, Ocean garbage patch is an immense plastic habitat
Human Rights Watch, Mass surveillance fuels oppression
BBC, Trigger of rare blood clots with AstraZeneca jab found by scientists
The Washington Post, Twitter’s new CEO announces major reorganization
Prensa Latina, Carlos Finlay’s legacy in Panama
The October arrest in a Colombian jungle hideout of Dairo Antonio Úsuga David, alias Otoniel, decapitated the Gulf Clan, a major international drug gang descended from the right-wing AUC death squad paramilitaries that were once de facto Plan Colombia allies of the United States. It was just the beginning of that outfit’s disaster. The bochinche is that Otoniel is now providing information to the US Drug Enforcement Administration. There have been many raids in Panama and in Colombia, with information about them carefully managed by governments — or by some accounts, just the US government. Tens of millions of dollars in cash and property have been confiscated and dozens are under arrest. This is a Colombian government photo of Otoniel under arrest.
News / Noticias
El Siglo, Minsa prohíbe los desfiles navideños para evitar contagios
AFP, Record drug money bust in Panama: $10 million in cash
El Universal, EEUU entregó vehículos blindados a las fuerzas militares de Colombia
The Guardian, Mia Mottley: on a mission to transform Barbados
The New York Times, Pegasus spyware used on US Embassy employees in Uganda
The Washington Post, Ammosexual GOP congressman offends
Wired, Peng Shuai and the real goal of Chinese censorship
Ms., “Tracking the backlash” — organized opposition to reproductive rights
Opinion / Opiniones
Federici, Standing with nurses is a feminist project
Mueller, Can the center hold any meaning?
Khrushcheva, Send out the clowns
Boff, The future depends on us now
Castañeda, Fracaso Bicentenario
Santamaría, ¿Constituyente o protectorado?
Sáez Llorens, La trivialización del delito
Turner, Bicentenario, pacto y constituyente
Blades caracteriza a Maduro. Para ver el video, toque aquí.
Culture / Cultura
Variety, Where is film production in Central America and the Caribbean heading?
Screen Daily: Panama’s Oscar submission, Plaza Catedral
BBC, Nocturnes and Max Richter: The best music for falling asleep
