¿Wappin? It’s a terrible thing to have no soul

0
Stevie
Stevie Wonder. Photo by Tom Beetz.

Alma Profunda / Deep Soul

Isely Brothers – This Old Heart of Mine
https://youtu.be/5sD8tuRCsec

Malo – Suavecito
https://youtu.be/2Y7zrudDdx8

The Supremes – Baby Love
https://youtu.be/9_y6nFjoVp4

The Soul Fantastics – Will Cry Together
https://youtu.be/j6GaeDW0teg

Bob Marley – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/jGqrvn3q1oo

The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
https://youtu.be/faaxsHyyIzY

Zahara – Umsebenzi Wam’
https://youtu.be/Ha1QaoTGfKs

Joan Osborne – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/gA0GcXV2njY

Los Silvertones – Old Buzzard
https://youtu.be/txBn_MF6SC0

Carla Thomas – Gee Whiz
https://youtu.be/rd2RJCnf3DI

Mad Professor & Aisha – Jah Protect I
https://youtu.be/HjQn0hjudfo

Martha and the Vandellas – Jimmy Mack
https://youtu.be/obvSFWvgBhg

Stevie Wonder & Ariana Grande – Faith
https://youtu.be/Xob4-t8A_RI

Culture – Selection Train
https://youtu.be/uRrbHhRfpqw

Donny Hathaway – Someday We’ll All Be Free
https://youtu.be/cv1B0ejhFVE

 

 
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.
 

npp

 

FB CCL

 

FB_2

 

Tweet

 

Tweet

 

$$

 

vote final

 
Dinero

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR