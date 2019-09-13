¿Wappin? Crossroads of The World Mix / Mezcla de Las Cruces del Mundo

up on the stage...
Encarnita “Kany” García de Jesús, who took time from the duties of career and family earlier this year to lend her voice to the movement for a sense of decency in Puerto Rican government.
Encarnita “Kany” García de Jesús, quien tomó tiempo de los deberes de su profesión y familia este año para prestar su voz al movimiento por un sentido de decencia en el gobierno puertorriqueño.

Musical wanderings between two blue seas
Paseos musicales entre dos mares azules

Otis Taylor – Resurrection Blues
https://youtu.be/8OG8Fjv42nM

Nadja Kossinskaja – Oblivion
https://youtu.be/Ez62cQPYyI8

Prince Royce – Morir Solo
https://youtu.be/8E4Y37YSedk

Kany García – Aunque Sea Un Momento
https://youtu.be/_I3Yikq997A

Beny Romero – Deambulando
https://youtu.be/lKYYEhtpKfc

Bob Marley & The Wailers – Burnin’ and Lootin’
https://youtu.be/za01QWLXisQ

Manchester Orchestra – The Silence
https://youtu.be/8ui9umU0C2g

Romeo Santos, Monchy & Alexandra – Años Luz
https://youtu.be/ZlXPuY9uHL4

Fausto & Los Rakas – Oye Oye
https://youtu.be/2Zr113F1f5w

Carlos Martínez & Los Mozambiques – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/x8fccWljLHk

Playing for Change & Nattali Rize – Rasta Children
https://youtu.be/68calsldQ38

Yuri & Natalia Jiménez – Una Mentira Más
https://youtu.be/_LqTN2400zY

Samantha Fish – Either Way I Lose
https://youtu.be/6FP7cusXcU8

Café Tacvba – Volver a Comenzar
https://youtu.be/6EnxQzb5lRY

Lizzo – NPR Music Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/DFiLdByWIDY

 
~ ~ ~
