¿Wappin? Crossroads of The World Mix / Mezcla de Las Cruces del Mundo

Encarnita “Kany” García de Jesús, who took time from the duties of career and family earlier this year to lend her voice to the movement for a sense of decency in Puerto Rican government.
Encarnita “Kany” García de Jesús, quien tomó tiempo de los deberes de su profesión y familia este año para prestar su voz al movimiento por un sentido de decencia en el gobierno puertorriqueño.
Musical wanderings between two blue seas
Paseos musicales entre dos mares azules
~ ~ ~
