¿Wappin? The TRUTH. Might even be Gospel.

He never expected a fair trial. It didn’t stop him. When he died, the dream lived on. Photo by Charles Moore.

Sometimes the music mean what it says

A veces la música significa lo que dice

Curtis Mayfield – People Get Ready

https://youtu.be/riGGtrYCBvA

Lila Downs & Carla Morrison – Ser Paloma

https://youtu.be/Gi8SoChWWkQ

The Melodions – Rivers of Babylon

https://youtu.be/CDYAqz603TE

Etta James – Gotta Serve Somebody

https://youtu.be/lHV3OjW5gsg

Bruce Springsteen – The Promised Land

https://youtu.be/0U5BmSRikl0

Peter Tosh – Burial

https://youtu.be/eirblXMl30s

Las Tesis – Un Violador En Tu Camino

https://youtu.be/aB7r6hdo3W4

Joshue Ashby C3 Project – Andy Blues

https://youtu.be/E3VRCcW1t9s

Soweto Gospel Choir – Many Rivers to Cross / Swing Low

https://youtu.be/7o34epLoQuk

The Golden Gospel Singers – Oh Freedom!

https://youtu.be/nqPZUnV-vrw

Bob Marley – Music Lesson

https://youtu.be/LWnb_2lRaoo

Chaka Khan – Through the Fire

https://youtu.be/ymuWb8xtCsc

Joan Baez – We Shall Overcome

https://youtu.be/RkNsEH1GD7Q

Joan Osborne – What If God Was One Of Us

https://youtu.be/7Gx1Pv02w3Q

Sister Rosetta Tharpe – Up Above My Head

https://youtu.be/JeaBNAXfHfQ

Chavela Vargas – Preguntitas sobre Dios

https://youtu.be/_mC3iYbTKDQ

Mahalia Jackson – How I Got Over

https://youtu.be/l49N8U3d0Bw

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.