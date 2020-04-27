Kermit’s birds / Las aves de Kermit

Ringed Kingfisher ~ Martín Pescador Grande ~ Megaceryle torquata

encontrado en Puente el Rey, Panama Viejo ©Kermit Nourse.

Measuring approximately 18 inches in length, the Ringed Kingfisher is the largest kingfisher in the Americas. They live in burrowed out holes in river banks and the species ranges from South Texas all the way down to Tierra del Fuego. In Panama you find them on the lowlands of both coasts, on Coiba Island and in the Perlas Archipelago. On the Pacific Side they will get up to the foothills of the Chiriqui Highlands. They are plentiful in the canal area.



Con una longitud aproximada de 18 pulgadas, el Martín Pescador Grande es el martín pescador más grande de América. Viven en huecos excavados en las orillas de los ríos y las especies van desde el sur de Texas hasta Tierra del Fuego. En Panamá los encuentras en las tierras bajas de ambas costas, en Isla Coiba y en el Archipiélago de Perlas. En vetiente Pacífico llegarán a las estribaciones de las tierras altas de Chiriquí. Son abundantes en el área del canal.









