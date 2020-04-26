WHO on “immunity passports”

About “immunity passports”

by the World Health Organization (WHO)

We expect that most people who are infected with COVID19 will develop an antibody response that will provide some level of protection.

What we don’t yet know is the level of protection or how long it will last. We are working with scientists around the world to better understand the body’s response to COVID19 infection. So far, no studies have answered these important questions.

As new evidence becomes available, WHO will update this scientific brief:

https://www.who.int/news-room/commentaries/detail/immunity-passports-in-the-context-of-covid-19

