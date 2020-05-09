¿Wappin? El significado del blues

The meaning of the blues

Bessie Smith – ‘Lectric Chair
https://youtu.be/WrCHsL68AZQ

Kafu Banton – Pobreza
https://youtu.be/eCEKSXK7YaI

Luther Allison – It’s Been a Long Time
https://youtu.be/hRSiGOJ5c2c

Nina Simone – You Don’t Know What Love Is
https://youtu.be/1EzMU3EerHA

John Lee Hooker – Never Get Out Of These Blues Alive
https://youtu.be/rk_aDz4CoYU

Bonnie Raitt – I Can’t Make You Love Me
https://youtu.be/nW9Cu6GYqxo

Johnny Cash – Hurt
https://youtu.be/HjQtlAiFLuc

Janis Joplin – Cry Baby
https://youtu.be/hT4bV-U_h50

Alvin Lee – The Bluest Blues
https://youtu.be/CzML5qtnO84

Samantha Fish – Gone for Good
https://youtu.be/K1grjzBHgmY

Jimi Hendrix – Villanova Junction
https://youtu.be/dQwwxiBjLzI

Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8

Spectacle: Costello, Jones, Kristofferson, Mellencamp & Cash
https://youtu.be/6xq3tWwnhzU

 

