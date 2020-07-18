¿Wappin? Catch a wave… / Encuentra una ola…

Foto por / Photo by Kanaka Rastamon.
Especially if it’s blue
Especialmente si es azul
The Beach Boys – Catch a Wave
https://youtu.be/X_CBWxmTlRI
Survivor Theme – Electronic Remix DJ Fletch
https://youtu.be/AXVAJlr-ePc
Dick Dale – Ghost Riders in the Sky
https://youtu.be/rIvfVyyqTDI
Johnny Cash – Ghost Riders in the Sky
https://youtu.be/Mynzbmrtp9I
Hoyt Axton & Renee Armand – Bony Fingers
https://youtu.be/9LZhmiUDyM8
Chicks – Gaslighter
https://youtu.be/sbVPcPL30xc
Willie Nelson & Carole King – Will You Still Love Me Tomorrow
https://youtu.be/q0v6xK2Sl3s
Erika Ender – Te Conozco de Antes
https://youtu.be/-uc9_TuB-zk
Enya – Only Time
https://youtu.be/7wfYIMyS_dI
Junior Mesa – Losing My Grip
https://youtu.be/wZCMnz-rmrY
Chrissy Hynde – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU
Ana Tijoux & PJ Sin Suelo – Pa Qie
https://youtu.be/BuN6QYk7aBs
Billie Eilish Acoustic Live at Steve Jobs Theater 2019
https://youtu.be/iAOB0BhIWd4
