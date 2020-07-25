¿Wappin? Hardcore violins, hold the body shots

Ops 2020 is an online concert to benefit a wonderful organization called Spread The Vote and will feature performances by Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Jonathan Biss, Anthony McGill, Alisa Weilerstein, and Noah Bendix-Balgley, hosted by Joshua Weilerstein. Spread the Vote helps US voters exercise their right to vote in the face of voter ID laws. 21 million Americans do not have a photo ID. If they live in a state that requires one, they can’t vote. Spread the Vote works to get a photo ID for every American that needs one. Purchase tickets at https://www.kindest.com/events/opus-2020-a-special-online-event-to-benefit-spread-the-vote. 100% of proceeds will go to Spread the Vote. If you have any questions, visit https://www.opus2020.com/
Cultural Friday with strings attached
The Corrs — Live in London
https://youtu.be/5Q4bZrhwz4w
Yo Yo Ma plays Ennio Morricone – Once Upon a Time in America
https://youtu.be/KQCGvfBc-oI
Joshue Ashby & C3 Proyect – Concierto Mi Cultura en Casa
https://youtu.be/luzNcWNPNr0
The Charlie Daniels Band – The Devil Went Down to Georgia
https://youtu.be/wBjPAqmnvGA
Khachaturian – Violin Concerto in D minor
https://youtu.be/TeKZAbFj83I
Graciela Núñez – Rapsodia Panameña por Roque Cordero
https://youtu.be/9HEqwLEfaT4
Jean Luc Ponty – Warsaw Jazz Jamboree 1999
https://youtu.be/sL588eI4EbI
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.
~ ~ ~
These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information.
Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.