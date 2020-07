¿Wappin? Hardcore violins, hold the body shots

Ops 2020 is an online concert to benefit a wonderful organization called Spread The Vote and will feature performances by Yo-Yo Ma, Emanuel Ax, Jonathan Biss, Anthony McGill, Alisa Weilerstein, and Noah Bendix-Balgley, hosted by Joshua Weilerstein. Spread the Vote helps US voters exercise their right to vote in the face of voter ID laws. 21 million Americans do not have a photo ID. If they live in a state that requires one, they can’t vote. Spread the Vote works to get a photo ID for every American that needs one. Purchase tickets at https://www.kindest.com/events/opus-2020-a-special-online-event-to-benefit-spread-the-vote . 100% of proceeds will go to Spread the Vote. If you have any questions, visit https://www.opus2020.com/