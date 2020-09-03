Fined for a kiss / Multadas por un beso

This lesbian couple kissed in their car, in the capital’s San Francisco corregimiento, when a police officer took notice. He told them that their kiss was an offense against public morals, arrested them and ultimately took them to the justice of the peace not in San Francisco, but in Bella Vista. There the two women were fined. They told their story on social media. Esta pareja de lesbianas se besó en su auto, en el corregimiento capitalino de San Francisco, cuando un policía se dio cuenta. Les dijo que su beso era una ofensa a la moral pública, los arrestó y finalmente los llevó ante el juez de paz no en San Francisco, sino en Bella Vista. Allí las dos mujeres fueron multadas. Contaron su historia en las redes sociales.

¿Amor prohibido o error policial?

Prohibited love or police error?

A la luz del incidente y la denuncia pública, la Policía Nacional emitió el comunicado público anterior.



In light of the incident and the public complaint, the National Police issued the above public statement:



“The National Police wish to state that we regret the incident with the couple in the Paitilla sector, that we apologize and announce that we are undertaking an investigation of this regrettable act.

We state our profound rejection of all actions, conduct and attitudes that carry with them the exclusion or or discrimination against people.

Respect for human rights is fundamental in our mission to protect and serve, and this includes the commitment to respect human integrity and dignity at all times, promoting a society of tolerance, inclusion and justice for all.”

