¿Wappin? Peace, Justice and Memory / Paz, Justicia y Memoria

Out of the darkness

Fuera de la oscuridad

Billie Eilish – No Time To Die

https://youtu.be/BboMpayJomw

Arcangel & Sech – Amantes y Amigos

https://youtu.be/dBiMxJAxMgg

The Traveling Wilburys – End Of The Line

https://youtu.be/UMVjToYOjbM

Camilo – Vida de Rico

https://youtu.be/qKp1f7Vn9dM

Holly Near – I Ain’t Afraid

https://youtu.be/t2xmbvFEaZE

Mark Knopfler – What It Is

https://youtu.be/jGmtonlys5A

Johnny Nash – I Can See Clearly Now

https://youtu.be/UMuRRnvj5o8

The Beatles – A Day In The Life

https://youtu.be/usNsCeOV4GM

MIley Cyrus & The Doors – Roadhouse Blues

https://youtu.be/l-VIsQt2S-s

Paz Court & David Aguilar – La Fuerza

https://youtu.be/bVgKuVBi7uc

Black Uhuru – Plastic Smile

https://youtu.be/NNkqTOWOlkg

Demi Lovato – Still Have Me

https://youtu.be/iumZwkYeQ24

Airbag – Por mil noches

https://youtu.be/5X06-ZRwGBI

Temptations – My Girl

https://youtu.be/dYPQqjRdTIg

Mezcla Baile Con Los Combos Nacionales #3

https://youtu.be/w2h-CZo1gP0

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~

These announcements are interactive. Click on them for more information. Estos anuncios son interactivos. Toque en ellos para seguir a las páginas de web.