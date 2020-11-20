¿Wappin? A REAL Black Friday / Un VERDADERO Black Friday

Black Lives Matter rally in Eugene, Oregon. Wikimedia photo by dsgetch.

No pale fake commercial holiday here
No hay pálidas “fiestas” comerciales aquí

The Persuaders – Black Power
https://youtu.be/m0yg-IwydB0

Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/wBrBSSl0OOM

Janelle Davidson & Alejandro Lagrotta – Doble Dolor
https://youtu.be/U2EWkDn_Yyg

Peter Tosh – Till Your Well Runs Dry
https://youtu.be/jlB6UJmpybs

The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
https://youtu.be/apuvcUAnnB0

Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/TjWmw-8-OEk

Billie Holiday – God Bless The Child
https://youtu.be/Z_1LfT1MvzI

Luciano & Jesse Royal – The Music
https://youtu.be/07olcYWw8lo

Aisha Davis – Trouble
https://youtu.be/fiq1ZF5whbE

Lord Cobra – Crook Salesman
https://youtu.be/kEmeSBAtIuw

WAR – The World is a Ghetto
https://youtu.be/fLIaUdMzBtM

Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/DqoLMGSBGYc

Marcia Griffiths – Electric Boogie
https://youtu.be/kdP7X-ALgfQ

Black Stalin – Sufferers
https://youtu.be/7suUKcjnRk4

Martha & The Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
https://youtu.be/ABbc-O_3_Ac

Daniel Bulgin & Los Soul Fantastics – Mujer
https://youtu.be/yWsbihAmPcs

Zahara – Loliwe
https://youtu.be/Z5jZu-y91VM

Neneh Cherry – Natural Skin Deep
https://youtu.be/uBUCfn5aj4Y

Kafu Banton – Pa’ Lante y Pa’ Atrás
https://youtu.be/YWL_BQb6ZjQ

John Coltrane in Belgium (1965)
https://youtu.be/IsBbM5PIAHk

 

