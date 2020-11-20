¿Wappin? A REAL Black Friday / Un VERDADERO Black Friday

Black Lives Matter rally in Eugene, Oregon. Wikimedia photo by dsgetch.
No pale fake commercial holiday here
No hay pálidas “fiestas” comerciales aquí
The Persuaders – Black Power
https://youtu.be/m0yg-IwydB0
Jimmy Ruffin – What Becomes of the Broken Hearted
https://youtu.be/wBrBSSl0OOM
Janelle Davidson & Alejandro Lagrotta – Doble Dolor
https://youtu.be/U2EWkDn_Yyg
Peter Tosh – Till Your Well Runs Dry
https://youtu.be/jlB6UJmpybs
The Four Tops – Are You Man Enough?
https://youtu.be/apuvcUAnnB0
Chaka Khan – Through the Fire
https://youtu.be/TjWmw-8-OEk
Billie Holiday – God Bless The Child
https://youtu.be/Z_1LfT1MvzI
Luciano & Jesse Royal – The Music
https://youtu.be/07olcYWw8lo
Aisha Davis – Trouble
https://youtu.be/fiq1ZF5whbE
Lord Cobra – Crook Salesman
https://youtu.be/kEmeSBAtIuw
WAR – The World is a Ghetto
https://youtu.be/fLIaUdMzBtM
Tracy Chapman – Baby Can I Hold You
https://youtu.be/DqoLMGSBGYc
Marcia Griffiths – Electric Boogie
https://youtu.be/kdP7X-ALgfQ
Black Stalin – Sufferers
https://youtu.be/7suUKcjnRk4
Martha & The Vandellas – Nowhere to Run
https://youtu.be/ABbc-O_3_Ac
Daniel Bulgin & Los Soul Fantastics – Mujer
https://youtu.be/yWsbihAmPcs
Zahara – Loliwe
https://youtu.be/Z5jZu-y91VM
Neneh Cherry – Natural Skin Deep
https://youtu.be/uBUCfn5aj4Y
Kafu Banton – Pa’ Lante y Pa’ Atrás
https://youtu.be/YWL_BQb6ZjQ
John Coltrane in Belgium (1965)
https://youtu.be/IsBbM5PIAHk
