¿Wappin? Afro show / Espectáculo afro

Call Ms. Bush, the nurse and human rights activist, “the Honorable Representative from Missouri” now. Wikimedia photo.

“Black Friday”

The Chambers Brothers – Time Has Come Today

https://youtu.be/hIqwzQ7g-Cc

The Motown Invasion (2009) BBC Documentary

https://youtu.be/W_8bHh93yUc

Valerie Wellington – Bad Avenue

https://youtu.be/xu79m18hUS4

Jazz Divas: Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Mildred Bailey

https://youtu.be/woLOqU-KJ4g

Tracy Chapman — Tell It like It Is

https://youtu.be/6ImmhkRMWN4

Bob Marley – No Woman No Cry

https://youtu.be/55_eCsTAo5Q

Mad Professor (Mandis Megamix)

https://youtu.be/Y_-DRRrFilc

Babatunde Olatunji – Jin-Go-Lo-Ba (Drums of Passion)

https://youtu.be/69wwc9q-pig

Sech – Unplugged with Mario Spinali & Jhon El Divertido

https://youtu.be/ar1rtzH-CqM

Kafu Banton – Vivo En El Ghetto

https://youtu.be/bzscZXZRtRI

Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.

~ ~ ~