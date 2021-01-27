Remembering Holocaust: the anniversary of the liberation of Auschwitz

In the Warsaw Ghetto, some resisted. Few survived. Disgracefully, remnants of the Nazi ideology survived and informed part of Donald Trump’s ultra-right coalition.

World at War: The Final Solution

excerpts from the British television documentary

(Three episodes blocked by Google, at one point whose search engine algorithms were arranged so that if one searched for “Holocaust” the first things to come up were screeds about how it never happened.)



Eleven million people, non-combatants killed not for what they did but for who they were. Six million of them were Jewish. No doubt there are in many places government or company policies that bar remembrance. But basic human decency forbids you to forget.

