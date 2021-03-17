Ceol Lá Fhéile Pádraig ~ Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Irish republican mural showing Bobby Sands, Winifred Carney and Wolfe Tone, in Belfast. Photo by Keresaspa.
It’s St. Patrick’s Day
Máireád Nesbitt & Nathan Pacheco – To Bring Them Home
https://youtu.be/twWRQcHJgJY
Julie Fowlis – Dh’èirich mi moch madainn cheòthar
https://youtu.be/oZEhc3j2t8I
Paddy Reilly – Fields of Athenry
https://youtu.be/Zr1rzSSMsac
Hozier – Take Me To Church
https://youtu.be/PVjiKRfKpPI
Pádraig Mór & Sean Lyons – Song for Marcella
https://youtu.be/cGKPX67xAwQ
In Tua Nua – Don’t Fear Me Now
https://youtu.be/5Kd7j5pDMxQ
Sarah Copus – Óró, sé do bheatha ‘bhaile
https://youtu.be/yy_VMNVUpyA
Sinéad O’Connor & The Chieftains – The Foggy Dew
https://youtu.be/yaS3vaNUYgs
Choral Scholars of University College Dublin – Mo Ghille Mear
https://youtu.be/zxjvNUNXhkU
Enya – Echoes in Rain
https://youtu.be/8DDHulO485k
The Corrs – Erin Shore
https://youtu.be/Nb5voqe5C8Q
Aoife Scott – St. Patrick’s Day Concert
https://youtu.be/m7O0So8fMFM
Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
These links are interactive — click on the boxes