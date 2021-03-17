Ceol Lá Fhéile Pádraig ~ Happy St. Patrick’s Day

Ireland
Irish republican mural showing Bobby Sands, Winifred Carney and Wolfe Tone, in Belfast. Photo by Keresaspa.

It’s St. Patrick’s Day

Máireád Nesbitt & Nathan Pacheco – To Bring Them Home
https://youtu.be/twWRQcHJgJY

Julie Fowlis – Dh’èirich mi moch madainn cheòthar
https://youtu.be/oZEhc3j2t8I

Paddy Reilly – Fields of Athenry
https://youtu.be/Zr1rzSSMsac

Hozier – Take Me To Church
https://youtu.be/PVjiKRfKpPI

Pádraig Mór & Sean Lyons – Song for Marcella
https://youtu.be/cGKPX67xAwQ

In Tua Nua – Don’t Fear Me Now
https://youtu.be/5Kd7j5pDMxQ

Sarah Copus – Óró, sé do bheatha ‘bhaile
https://youtu.be/yy_VMNVUpyA

Sinéad O’Connor & The Chieftains – The Foggy Dew
https://youtu.be/yaS3vaNUYgs

Choral Scholars of University College Dublin – Mo Ghille Mear
https://youtu.be/zxjvNUNXhkU

Enya – Echoes in Rain
https://youtu.be/8DDHulO485k

The Corrs – Erin Shore
https://youtu.be/Nb5voqe5C8Q

Aoife Scott – St. Patrick’s Day Concert
https://youtu.be/m7O0So8fMFM

 

