¿Wappin? Malo / Bad

“We are not beasts and we do not intend to be beaten or driven as such. What has happened here is but the sound before the fury of those who are oppressed.”
Canciones para cuando eres Malo por definición
Songs for when you’re bad by definition
John Lee Hooker – Bad Like Jesse James
https://youtu.be/r_ZVrR6lD4s
Linda Ronstadt – You’re No Good
https://youtu.be/6ysu2aUCwgk
Rubén Blades – Sicarios
https://youtu.be/sF2InmynRjE
George Thorogood – Bad to the Bone
https://youtu.be/nqgUG_JVzCs
Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls
https://youtu.be/E9UHpgWYH3I
Flora Purim – Casa Forte
https://youtu.be/JN9ZsDIasZU
Hello Seahorse! – Criminal
https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw
Johnny Cash – Hurt
https://youtu.be/8AHCfZTRGiI
Bruce Springsteen – Darkness at the Edge of Town
https://youtu.be/qBk3cDAepbg
Chrissy Hynde – Creep
https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU
Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – Diana
https://youtu.be/Rtn8hhf591E
Joan Baez – Mary Hamilton
https://youtu.be/r-U1TR3y0Is
Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario
https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8
The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad
https://youtu.be/lRm7j2UL3YY
Archie Shepp – Attica Blues
https://youtu.be/xzcaO1CfBlo
