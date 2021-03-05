¿Wappin? Malo / Bad

“We are not beasts and we do not intend to be beaten or driven as such. What has happened here is but the sound before the fury of those who are oppressed.”

Canciones para cuando eres Malo por definición

Songs for when you’re bad by definition

John Lee Hooker – Bad Like Jesse James

https://youtu.be/r_ZVrR6lD4s

Linda Ronstadt – You’re No Good

https://youtu.be/6ysu2aUCwgk

Rubén Blades – Sicarios

https://youtu.be/sF2InmynRjE

George Thorogood – Bad to the Bone

https://youtu.be/nqgUG_JVzCs

Wendy O. Williams – Reform School Girls

https://youtu.be/E9UHpgWYH3I

Flora Purim – Casa Forte

https://youtu.be/JN9ZsDIasZU

Hello Seahorse! – Criminal

https://youtu.be/3isv2xskFEw

Johnny Cash – Hurt

https://youtu.be/8AHCfZTRGiI

Bruce Springsteen – Darkness at the Edge of Town

https://youtu.be/qBk3cDAepbg

Chrissy Hynde – Creep

https://youtu.be/lML2N4xB9GU

Paul Kantner & Grace Slick – Diana

https://youtu.be/Rtn8hhf591E

Joan Baez – Mary Hamilton

https://youtu.be/r-U1TR3y0Is

Carlos Martínez – El Presidiario

https://youtu.be/gkAdQF42em8

The Slickers – Johnny Too Bad

https://youtu.be/lRm7j2UL3YY

Archie Shepp – Attica Blues

https://youtu.be/xzcaO1CfBlo

