¿Wappin? The strange Panagringo usual / La extraña panagringo habitual

Kali Uchis. Foto por David Brendan Hall.
A little bit new mixed in with the old
Una poquita nueva mezclada con la vieja
Velvet Underground – Femme Fatale
https://youtu.be/sFmfqx-IxTQ
Kali Uchis – Telepatía
https://youtu.be/bn_p95HbHoQ
Fleetwood Mac – Seven Wonders
https://youtu.be/0cle6IWpqCA
Son Miserables – Mirame
https://youtu.be/y6QGlLQBp_c
Janis Joplin – Ball and Chain
https://youtu.be/r5If816MhoU
Sech & Arcangel — Te Acuerdas
https://youtu.be/xzmVxaq_lmU
Niagara Detroit – I Died 1000 Times
https://youtu.be/jVHiR93bbvA
El Gringo de la Bachata – A Esos Hombres
https://youtu.be/jBMDtOrg5AI
Sam & Dave – Soothe Me
https://youtu.be/pq_1tFsnyMw
Bob Marley – Crazy Baldhead
https://youtu.be/BR0fQ6wJb6A
Nina Simone – Here Comes the Sun
https://youtu.be/1rCgM07uzq4
Mon Laferte – Se Me Va A Quemar El Corazón
https://youtu.be/sx5LdR29YkM
Mad Professor & Aisha – Sainte Dub Club 2017
https://youtu.be/kyLaD3yKYRU
Contact us by email at / Contáctanos por correo electrónico a fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com
To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.
Para defendernos de los piratas informáticos, los trolls organizados y otros actos de vandalismo en línea, la función de comentarios de nuestro sitio web está desactivada. En cambio, ven a nuestra página de Facebook para unirte a la discusión.