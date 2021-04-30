¿Wappin? Lenguas universales / Universal languages

Haga clic en https://youtu.be/3421WDpq7eM a partir de las 4 p.m. Hora de Panamá.
Click on https://youtu.be/3421WDpq7eM starting at 4 p.m. Panama Time.
Everything’s local, some universal
Todo es local, algunas universales
Sech – 42
https://youtu.be/TdZXVVoDUWs
Mon Laferte – Tu Falta De Querer
https://youtu.be/BZ9rnrIH2lk
Fugees & Stephen Marley – No Woman, No Cry
https://youtu.be/kOmhVEiq95I
Kany García – Para Siempre
https://youtu.be/ieBvA3kMJB4
Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe
https://youtu.be/5Yivyp-zbkM
iLe – No Es Importante
https://youtu.be/q57TRthPDfI
Rubén Blades – Prohibido Olvidar
https://youtu.be/iObu-QpebwY
Son Cubana – Lagrimas negras como nunca la has oido
https://youtu.be/weaJV16VRF8
Katie James – Deja que Salga La Luna
https://youtu.be/G3STjYAxBH0
Residente – René
https://youtu.be/O4f58BU_Hbs
Frank Zappa – What’s the Ugliest Part of Your Body?
https://youtu.be/jw19JOYyvzA
La Muchacha – Pal’ Monte
https://youtu.be/gMtCmxy5Umc
Rómulo Castro – La Rosa de los Vientos
https://youtu.be/QUoV65mVgss
Mafikizolo – Ngeke Balunge
https://youtu.be/3JZCFXZSitQ
C. Tangana – NPR Tiny Desk Concert
https://youtu.be/SW6L_lTrIFg
