¿Wappin? Lenguas universales / Universal languages

Haga clic en https://youtu.be/3421WDpq7eM a partir de las 4 p.m. Hora de Panamá.

Click on https://youtu.be/3421WDpq7eM starting at 4 p.m. Panama Time.

Everything’s local, some universal

Todo es local, algunas universales

Sech – 42

https://youtu.be/TdZXVVoDUWs

Mon Laferte – Tu Falta De Querer

https://youtu.be/BZ9rnrIH2lk

Fugees & Stephen Marley – No Woman, No Cry

https://youtu.be/kOmhVEiq95I

Kany García – Para Siempre

https://youtu.be/ieBvA3kMJB4

Jimi Hendrix – Hey Joe

https://youtu.be/5Yivyp-zbkM

iLe – No Es Importante

https://youtu.be/q57TRthPDfI

Rubén Blades – Prohibido Olvidar

https://youtu.be/iObu-QpebwY

Son Cubana – Lagrimas negras como nunca la has oido

https://youtu.be/weaJV16VRF8

Katie James – Deja que Salga La Luna

https://youtu.be/G3STjYAxBH0

Residente – René

https://youtu.be/O4f58BU_Hbs

Frank Zappa – What’s the Ugliest Part of Your Body?

https://youtu.be/jw19JOYyvzA

La Muchacha – Pal’ Monte

https://youtu.be/gMtCmxy5Umc

Rómulo Castro – La Rosa de los Vientos

https://youtu.be/QUoV65mVgss

Mafikizolo – Ngeke Balunge

https://youtu.be/3JZCFXZSitQ

C. Tangana – NPR Tiny Desk Concert

https://youtu.be/SW6L_lTrIFg

Contact us by email at fund4thepanamanews@gmail.com

To fend off hackers, organized trolls and other online vandalism, our website comments feature is switched off. Instead, come to our Facebook page to join in the discussion.

These links are interactive — click on the boxes